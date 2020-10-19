Motocross is a sport for the tough and rugged but that doesn’t mean it can’t have a bit of beauty to it as well. Kimberly Mabeus fell in love with motocross at just 15 years old on a dare from the bigger boys and took to it like a fish to water.
Having placed third in her first competition, Kimberly has a natural talent that is up and coming. Now, on her Yamaha YZ125 2 stroke, she is kicking rocks with the women’s racing circuits with as many as 14 other riders in any given race.
Even while still honing in her skill, Kimberly is placing in the top half which is encouraging to all ladies looking into the sport. Motocross sponsors have been pushing for more women to get involved in the sport as its popularity grows overall, making sponsorships more readily available to women.
The ladies of the Mabeus family are no strangers to the petrol life. Their company Rig Dog Oilfield Services sponsors bike number 27 in flat track racing ridden by Robbie Pearson, ranked 10th in AFT SuperTwins 2020. Between this professional influence, her family’s support and her natural talent, you may be hearing the name Kim Mabeus a little more in the coming years.