The Williston Downtowners said farewell to summer with their final Summer Nights on Main event on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Kid and Nic Show hit the stage as the event’s farewell musical act, playing songs that got the crowd up and on their feet, and even led a few audience members in a dance to the hit song “Happy.”
Food vendors lined the street as the crowd took the opportunity to have some of their favorite treats before the event wraps up for the year.
Members of the Tetons basketball team wandered about, handing out Teton and Williston State College swag to those in attendance.
Summer Nights kicked off in July, and has brought in musical acts from across the region to perform every Thursday Downtown.
The final street fair was also a chance for those attending the North Dakota Downtown Conference to check out an event in action in Williston’s Downtown.
The conference wrapped up Thursday afternoon with a tour of the Downtown, with Summer Nights capping off the night with some great food and entertainment, showing off what Williston has to offer.