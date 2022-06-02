A bicycle accident has inspired a new obstacle for the Bike Rodeo that Williston Police Department annually hosts for grades K-6 in Williston.
Hannah Dixon from Williston was struck May 27th, on her bike west of Main Street on 4th Avenue as she entered the opening of the alleyway where the sidewalk and alley connect. A woman in a grey Chevrolet Tahoe was exiting the alley, who officers report going faster than necessary, and collided with Hannah who was not looking or aware of any danger. The bike ended up under the vehicle. Hannah landed on the pavement.
Hannah's mother, Lacey Dixon, told the Williston Herald her family members ride bicycles often and reiterate the bicycle safety rules of the road throughout the summer as a refresher and reminder of their importance.
“Kids know roadways, four-way stops, hand signals, but they don’t think about alleys. I always say watch for the alleys when we are riding," Dixon said. "Drivers cannot see anything past the enclosed space they are in when exiting an alleyway, and often people do drive faster than they should through alleyways."
Lacey’s comment regarding the alleyway struck a chord with Public Information Officer Heather Cook at the Williston Police Department.
Cook said they are always looking for new obstacles to maneuver, and that alleyways were something she had never thought of. During the Bike Rodeo, the main focus is showing the kids mostly how to maneuver their bikes, intersections and exiting their driveways. Next year, she said, the event will have an alleyway obstacle.
Cook would like to remind kids that Williston Police Officers will be on the lookout for kids wearing their helmets this summer for the “I Got Caught Campaign.” A child caught wearing their helmet will be issued a ticket for one free ice cream cone from the local Dairy Queen.
Cook would also like to remind bicyclists and motorists to be on the lookout for each other, as there is an increase in traffic both on and off the roadways during the Summer.