Strengthen ND has been selected by the Bush Foundation to design and operate a statewide community-based grant program, which will deepen the impact of community-driven solutions across North Dakota.
“The team at Strengthen ND is grateful and energized to receive the trust and investment from the Bush Foundation to steward a community-led grantmaking program for North Dakota and the Native Nations that share our geography,” remarked Megan Langley Laudenschlager, Founder and Executive Director of Strengthen ND. “By leaning into our organizational values of resourcefulness and meeting people where they are, we hope to work with North Dakotans to cultivate, catalyze, and scale pioneering community solutions to some of our state's most pervasive and emerging issues.”
Strengthen ND was selected through a competitive application process by the Bush Foundation because of their deep connections to the communities and people they serve; experience creating grantmaking programs; and commitment to equity and to designing programs that work well for organizations led by and serving BIPOC and rural communities.
“The Bush Foundation's investment highlights the power of place-based and community-led work to improve the lives of people,” commented Laudenschlager. “We couldn't be more proud to serve as the hub of that work for our friends and neighbors here in North Dakota.”
Over the next few months, Strengthen ND will engage their communities to shape their grant programs, including grantmaking criteria, timeline, and application process. On April 7th in Washburn, Strengthen ND will host a Community Solutions & Resource Day, where members of the public are invited to learn more about the final grant program, receive no-cost technical assistance, and network with others working to better their communities.
“We are very excited to launch our new community-driven funding program, as well as our Communities with Opportunities program on April 7th,” remarked Cher Hersrud, Research & Resource VISTA for Strengthen ND. “Additionally, we will have our staff at the event to talk to residents about all of our programs and services, including our Farm Your Future ND resource hub, Nonprofit Certificate Program, and more. We look forward to amazing conversations and input.”
To register to attend the Community Solutions & Resource Day and to find more information about Strengthen ND, visit Strengthen ND’s website at www.StrengthenND.com.