There can be as many as 100 children in foster care in Williams County at any given time. Those children can sometimes be lacking basic necessities, which is where Sparrow Ministry steps in.
The local organization is hosting a Foster Care Awareness barbecue on Saturday, July 31 to help raise funds, bring awareness and show that the community cares.
Sparrow Ministry provides youth going into foster care with Initial Care packages that contain a variety of items they might need as they transition into foster care. Often times kids aren’t able to bring personal items with them, so the packages provide them with materials such as hygiene care, pajamas, socks, towels, water bottles and toys or activities.
For individuals who are “aging out” of foster care, Sparrow Ministry offers Independent Living baskets, containing household items such as dishes, utensils, a pillow and blanket, clothes hangers and other materials they may need as they begin life living on their own.
The Foster Care Awareness barbecue will be at Harmon Park in Williston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature a free-will donation meal with hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and water. The Korner and Noon Lions stepping in to handle grill duties. There will also be bounce houses, face-painting and other family-friendly activities, as well as live music and entertainment.
Additionally, there will be informational booths from various organizations set up in the park, giving residents the chance to learn more about foster care in the area and what they can do to help. A silent auction will be held during the event, featuring hundreds of dollars in items donated from area businesses and organizations. Sparrow Ministry held their first barbecue in 2019, raising more than $5,000 for the organization and helping to create hundreds of packs for children.
Event organizer Lauren Loveless said while COVID has taken a toll on many fundraising events, she hopes the community will turn out once again to show their support.
“We invite everyone to come out and just celebrate these parents that are during incredibly hard work and celebrate these children and let them know that they’re being seen and that we care about them as a community,” Loveless told the Williston Herald.
Loveless said the support she has already seen from the event’s sponsors and other community members and businesses has been overwhelming.
“I am absolutely in love with this community,” she said. “They’ve been so good to me, and to this organization. When there is a need, people here come together and they step up to help.”
For more information or to donate an item to the silent auction, contact Lauren Loveless at 313-615-0763, or contact Sparrow Ministry on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SparrowMinistry or via email at sparrowministrywilliston@gmail.com.