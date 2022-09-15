The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota presented a resolution to the Williams County Board of Commissioners that opposes the America the Beautiful initiative signed by the Biden-Harris administration in 2020. The Sons of Liberty cited that the proposed resolution supports the continued private ownership of land and prevents federal overreach in Williams County.
“Our biggest goal is to preserve and secure the land from federal overreach,” President of the Sons of Liberty of North Dakota Jerol Gohrick said.
The resolution presented aims to protect Williams County, according to Gohrick. He explained that if signed, the Williams County Commissioners would require that in order for the federal government to purchase any land within Williams County, the federal government would have to give up land they already own.
In 2020, President Biden signed the America the Beautiful initiative that was set in place to "conserve, connect, and restore lands and waters across the nation that sustain the health of communities, power local economies, and help combat climate change" according to the White House press release. In the 2021 one-year follow up report, Biden established the first-ever presidential conservation goal; a goal of conserving at least 30 percent of United States lands and waters by 2030.
"If they get that, then they control the whole world food market," Gohrick said about the 30 percent federal land goal. "Once you control the food, you control the people."
Gohrick told the County Commissioners at the Sept. 6 Board meeting that Biden has implemented this initiative to try to "depopulate the world and get more land."
Commissioner Barry Ramberg, also a member of the Sons of Liberty, said that 13 states have already passed the resolution proposed by the Sons of Liberty of North Dakota. Ramberg said that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senator Kevin Cramer have opposed the "30 by 30" land grab and are on board with the Sons of Liberty's proposed resolution.
"Their [federal government] idea of conservatism is zero human involvement; no access, no hunting or fishing, no hay, no grazing. You just get to look at it," Ramberg said.
Commission Chairman Cory Hanson stated he did a lot of research after receiving the resolution from the Sons of Liberty of North Dakota and that he was confused. He said that he understood that it was voluntary for private landowners to sell lands to the federal government so he did not understand having a county-wide resolution to oppose it. Gohrick said that it is only voluntary to a certain extent, saying the federal government is using certain clauses in contracts to gain land.
"I farm. I don't want anybody taking my land, but everything I read doesn't tell me they're going to take my land unless I want to sell it to them and it's my choice," said Commissioner Beau Anderson.
Anderson also asked if the proposed resolution would protect Williams County lands from presidential proclamations and mandates of preserving land for national monument use.
"If it would help protect us of that, I think it does do something and it's very local," Anderson said.
Commissioners Coryn Hanson and David Montgomery agreed with Commissioner Beau Anderson saying that if the resolution would protect Williams County from these mandates, it would change their view completely.
Commissioner Steve Kemp asked if this resolution would carry any legal value if signed.
"How are we helping people? Is it in giving awareness? Because if we don't have any legal ground, what are we accomplishing?" asked Kemp. "I am in favor of this, but I am concerned that it doesn't do anything. I would hate to just do something to do something."
Commissioner Hanson added, "none of these things we do supersede federal law. We can say whatever we want but federal law is still federal law."
After much discussion, the Commissioners agreed to step back before taking a vote on the resolution to get some of their questions answered. A committee chaired by Ramberg will be created to research the resolution and what it means for the county and that committee will report back at a later Board meeting.
“I think we probably have more questions than answers right now,” Hanson said.