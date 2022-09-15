The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota presented a resolution to the Williams County Board of Commissioners that opposes the America the Beautiful initiative signed by the Biden-Harris administration in 2020. The Sons of Liberty cited that the proposed resolution supports the continued private ownership of land and prevents federal overreach in Williams County.

“Our biggest goal is to preserve and secure the land from federal overreach,” President of the Sons of Liberty of North Dakota Jerol Gohrick said.



Tags

Load comments