After a lifetime of service in one form or another to Williams County, Jim Ryen will be retiring this year, and his coworkers are organizing a retirement party to recognize and honor him.
Ryen began his lifelong career with Williams County as a teenager, when as part of his family’s cleaning business, he cleaned County buildings. Later, as an adult, he worked for Williams County more directly, including time as the elected Recorder. After that, he took a short break, then was hired again in January 1995 to work in the Williams County Auditor’s office.
The party will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Broadway Commons Memorial Room on June 19. The public is invited to drop in for pre-packaged peanuts, mints and cookies, and to share a story or two with Ryen and wish him well.
Williams County Auditor Beth Innis said prior to COVID-19 there were more elaborate plans for the retirement party. But, with the pandemic, the event had to be simplified.
“Because of COVID-19, we are still trying to keep our distance,” she said. “But we’re going to try to do the best we can with this.”
People don’t have to stay long, Innis added.
“Just drop him a card, and tell him he’s going to be missed, because he won’t be here any more after the end of the month,” she said.