Winter Wonderland
MARK McNeillie/Williston Herald

We are keeping a running tab on who is open and who is not. Post on Facebook if you've got a closing that we've missed, or email me at rjean@willistonherald.com.

CLOSED TODAY, April 13

3 Amigos closed today, will reassess for tomorrow

3 Beans Espresso

26th Street Liquor

Acme Tools

Alexander Public School closed Thursday, April 14. School will resume Tuesday, April 19.

American State Bank and Trust - Main and south locations and drivers closed at 1 p.m.

American Legion

Arie Bauer DDS

Badlands Tattoo and Piercing Studio

Benelli’s Boutique

Black Magic Harley Davidson

Boomtown Babes

Buntrock Dental

Busted Knuckle Brewery

C Cups closed today and tomorrow, April 14

C&D Water Services is closed

Caffeinated - Mainstreet location closed, Badlands location open

CHI Primary and Specialty Clinics are closed. They will reopen Friday, weather permitting.

Cocoa Cola closed today, will reassess for April 14

Coffee Post, Cashwise location

Cooks on Main

County Floral

Culver’s

Crude Cuts

CVB gaming is closed at The Shop, Midway, Cattails, Horsehoe Bar etc

Daily Addiction

Dairy Queen

Dan’s Tire Service

Deja Brew

Destiny med spa

Doc Holiday’s closed

Elite Designz

Fairllight Medical Center

Famous Dave’s

Fischer Family Chiropractic

First Lutheran Church closed

First State Bank & Trust closed today. Employees are working remotely and can be reached at 833-572-2113.

Gate City Bank

General Equipment offices closed, phone service and parts ordering available

Genesis

Grace & Glam

GRAFIC Men’s Haircuts

Grand Theater

Great Plains Women’s Health Center

Grenora school busses will run two hours late Thursday, April 14.

Hardies

Head Start

Home of Economy closed at noon today

Horizon Resources C store closed at 1 p.m. today

Horseshoe Bar closed

Hula Grill

Ideal Option closed

I.Keating Furniture World

Job Service

Landmark Occupational health

Live in Motion Physical Therapy closed today and tomorrow, April 14

Mancave for Men

Mattress by Appointment Williston

Maurices

McDonalds

MedQuest Home Medical Equipment closed today, will reopen tomorrow at noon weather permitting

Megalatte closed at all locations

Messer Dental

Milestone Health Partners

Moose Lodge 239 closed

My Swirl Self Serve Frozen Yogurt closed today will reassess for Thursday, April 14

Nemont Williston Customer Service Office is closed

North Star Family Clinic

Northwest Dakota Public Transit closed through April 15

Outlaw’s Bar and Grill closed in Williston and Watford City

Dakota Farms

Pacific Steel and Recycling

Pheasant Run Dental closed today, will reassess for tomorrow

Pizza Pie on the Fly

Red rock Ford closed today, but hopes to be open by 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14

Restore Wellness Spa

Reyes Taqueria

Ritter Brothers

River’s Edge

Ryan Motors

Salvation Army Office & Thrift Store closed today and Thursday, April 14

Shirtworx

Service Drug closed at 1 p.m.

Smiling Moose Rocky Mountain Deli

Sports Den and Strike Zone Bowling

Social services offices close at 3:30 p.m. today, closed tomorrow, Thursday April 14

Southwest Grill

Subway

Taco John’s closed today, opening tomorrow at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14.

Tioga Public Schools closed

Trampoline Park closed

Trenton Schools closed today and tomorrow, Easter Break begins April 15 through April 18. Friday, April 22 will be a makeup date for April 13 closure, and the makeup day for Thursday will be announced at a future date.

Trinity Health Western Dakota Clinic closed today and Thursday. Patients with Thursday appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Clinic plans to reopen Friday, weather permitting.

Upper Missouri District Health Unit closed today and Thursday, April 14

Western Cooperative Credit Union

Western Veterinary Clinic

Westlie Truck Center of /williston

Williams County buildings closing at 3:30 p.m. today and will reopen Monday, April 18. Work by essential departments will continue through the storm and holiday weekend.

Williston Basin School District 7 is closed, and only essential personnel will be working. April 15 is a holiday, and the buildings will be closed then as well.

Williston Parks and Recreation, including ARC closed until storm passes

Williston Basin Eyecare

Williston City offices close at 3:30 p.m. today, will be closed tomorrow, Thursday April 14.

Williston Herald closed, but phones are still working and we are working remotely.

Williston Library closed today and April 14, but online service is still available 24/7

Wise Penny closed

US Bank

Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery

XTA Williston Basin Airport flights cancelled today and tomorrow morning

OPEN TODAY, April 13

4-mile Bar

Ace open until 5 p.m. today

Albertsons open until 6 p.m.

American State Bank closed at 1 p.m.

Auto Value

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buster’s Bar

Car Quest

Cashwise open until 4 p.m. today

Cattails

Cummins and Peterbilt are closed today.

DKS open

First State Bank and Trust closed, but working remotely. You can call 833-572-2113 or use your online app as needed.

G&G Pharmacy open until 3 p.m.

Gramma Sharons open until 3 p.m.

Greg “Skippy” Cottrell Mortgage lending

Holiday Stations are open

Lonnies open until 2 p.m.

Los Compadres open until 2 p.m. today

Menards

Mocha’s Misty open until 4 p.m.

Napa

OK Tire open

Pete's Brewhaha

Señor Egg open until 2 p.m.

Scenic Sports open until 4 p.m.

Simonson’s

Walmart

Walt’s Market was open until noon, will reassess for tomorrow.

Williston’s downtown Post Office open, but no mail delivery today and possibly tomorrow



