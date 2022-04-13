We are keeping a running tab on who is open and who is not. Post on Facebook if you've got a closing that we've missed, or email me at rjean@willistonherald.com.
CLOSED TODAY, April 13
3 Amigos closed today, will reassess for tomorrow
3 Beans Espresso
26th Street Liquor
Acme Tools
Alexander Public School closed Thursday, April 14. School will resume Tuesday, April 19.
American State Bank and Trust - Main and south locations and drivers closed at 1 p.m.
American Legion
Arie Bauer DDS
Badlands Tattoo and Piercing Studio
Benelli’s Boutique
Black Magic Harley Davidson
Boomtown Babes
Buntrock Dental
Busted Knuckle Brewery
C Cups closed today and tomorrow, April 14
C&D Water Services is closed
Caffeinated - Mainstreet location closed, Badlands location open
CHI Primary and Specialty Clinics are closed. They will reopen Friday, weather permitting.
Cocoa Cola closed today, will reassess for April 14
Coffee Post, Cashwise location
Cooks on Main
County Floral
Culver’s
Crude Cuts
CVB gaming is closed at The Shop, Midway, Cattails, Horsehoe Bar etc
Daily Addiction
Dairy Queen
Dan’s Tire Service
Deja Brew
Destiny med spa
Doc Holiday’s closed
Elite Designz
Fairllight Medical Center
Famous Dave’s
Fischer Family Chiropractic
First Lutheran Church closed
First State Bank & Trust closed today. Employees are working remotely and can be reached at 833-572-2113.
Gate City Bank
General Equipment offices closed, phone service and parts ordering available
Genesis
Grace & Glam
GRAFIC Men’s Haircuts
Grand Theater
Great Plains Women’s Health Center
Grenora school busses will run two hours late Thursday, April 14.
Hardies
Head Start
Home of Economy closed at noon today
Horizon Resources C store closed at 1 p.m. today
Horseshoe Bar closed
Hula Grill
Ideal Option closed
I.Keating Furniture World
Job Service
Landmark Occupational health
Live in Motion Physical Therapy closed today and tomorrow, April 14
Mancave for Men
Mattress by Appointment Williston
Maurices
McDonalds
MedQuest Home Medical Equipment closed today, will reopen tomorrow at noon weather permitting
Megalatte closed at all locations
Messer Dental
Milestone Health Partners
Moose Lodge 239 closed
My Swirl Self Serve Frozen Yogurt closed today will reassess for Thursday, April 14
Nemont Williston Customer Service Office is closed
North Star Family Clinic
Northwest Dakota Public Transit closed through April 15
Outlaw’s Bar and Grill closed in Williston and Watford City
Dakota Farms
Pacific Steel and Recycling
Pheasant Run Dental closed today, will reassess for tomorrow
Pizza Pie on the Fly
Red rock Ford closed today, but hopes to be open by 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14
Restore Wellness Spa
Reyes Taqueria
Ritter Brothers
River’s Edge
Ryan Motors
Salvation Army Office & Thrift Store closed today and Thursday, April 14
Shirtworx
Service Drug closed at 1 p.m.
Smiling Moose Rocky Mountain Deli
Sports Den and Strike Zone Bowling
Social services offices close at 3:30 p.m. today, closed tomorrow, Thursday April 14
Southwest Grill
Subway
Taco John’s closed today, opening tomorrow at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14.
Tioga Public Schools closed
Trampoline Park closed
Trenton Schools closed today and tomorrow, Easter Break begins April 15 through April 18. Friday, April 22 will be a makeup date for April 13 closure, and the makeup day for Thursday will be announced at a future date.
Trinity Health Western Dakota Clinic closed today and Thursday. Patients with Thursday appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Clinic plans to reopen Friday, weather permitting.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit closed today and Thursday, April 14
Western Cooperative Credit Union
Western Veterinary Clinic
Westlie Truck Center of /williston
Williams County buildings closing at 3:30 p.m. today and will reopen Monday, April 18. Work by essential departments will continue through the storm and holiday weekend.
Williston Basin School District 7 is closed, and only essential personnel will be working. April 15 is a holiday, and the buildings will be closed then as well.
Williston Parks and Recreation, including ARC closed until storm passes
Williston Basin Eyecare
Williston City offices close at 3:30 p.m. today, will be closed tomorrow, Thursday April 14.
Williston Herald closed, but phones are still working and we are working remotely.
Williston Library closed today and April 14, but online service is still available 24/7
Wise Penny closed
US Bank
Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery
XTA Williston Basin Airport flights cancelled today and tomorrow morning
OPEN TODAY, April 13
4-mile Bar
Ace open until 5 p.m. today
Albertsons open until 6 p.m.
American State Bank closed at 1 p.m.
Auto Value
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buster’s Bar
Car Quest
Cashwise open until 4 p.m. today
Cattails
Cummins and Peterbilt are closed today.
DKS open
First State Bank and Trust closed, but working remotely. You can call 833-572-2113 or use your online app as needed.
G&G Pharmacy open until 3 p.m.
Gramma Sharons open until 3 p.m.
Greg “Skippy” Cottrell Mortgage lending
Holiday Stations are open
Lonnies open until 2 p.m.
Los Compadres open until 2 p.m. today
Menards
Mocha’s Misty open until 4 p.m.
Napa
OK Tire open
Pete's Brewhaha
Señor Egg open until 2 p.m.
Scenic Sports open until 4 p.m.
Simonson’s
Walmart
Walt’s Market was open until noon, will reassess for tomorrow.
Williston’s downtown Post Office open, but no mail delivery today and possibly tomorrow