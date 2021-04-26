Rain that had been forecast for the Williston region didn’t make it quite as far north as forecasters had predicted, lessening the amount of moisture quite a bit.
The area received 4 one-hundredths of an inch of rain over the weekend — not even enough to keep the dust down in many places.
“It’s been cloudy and cooler, which has kind of helped especially when it comes to fire weather concerns,” Meteorologist Megan Jones told the Williston Herald. “But as far as drought, it really has not been a whole lot of help.”
Year-to-date precipitation is 1.22 inches at the Williston Basin International Airport. At the old airport, average year-to-date precipitation is 2.69 inches.
“It’s under 50 percent of normal precipitation, which fits pretty well with what we’re seeing across the area,” Jones said.
Moisture deficits have continued to broaden statewide, and the U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought spreading across more than two-thirds of the state. All but the very tip of the southeast corner of the state are in moderate to severe drought; that tip itself is still abnormally dry.
A high-pressure ridge over the West Coast has blocked Pacific moisture from entering the United States. That’s keeping the West Coast warmer than normal. A trough over north central states, meanwhile, has acted as a funnel for cold and dry Canadian air spilling out onto the Plains, keeping what little Pacific moisture does make it into the states away.
Satellite and station reports are showing dry soils across the region as a result of the weather pattern, as do groundwater observations.
USDA reports show 78 percent of North Dakota and 61 percent of Montana with topsoil moisture short or very short. Dust storms have also been reported in both Montana and North Dakota.
There is a slight chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday, Jones said, but that is not likely to bring much to the Williston area.
“Your next chance of rain is probably going to be Sunday into Monday, when we have a system kind of looking like it’s gonna move more directly through North Dakota,” she said.
April is not generally the region’s rainiest month, getting on average an inch of precipitation. June and July are both much higher on average, at around 2.5 inches each. Timely rain in April, however, generally helps get crops up and growing ahead of the rainy months.