A lifelong friendship and the love of all things gnome brought LeAnn Keller and Holly Radtke together for the adult holiday craft night at Spring Lake Park.
The event, in its third year or so, is proving particularly popular with ladies seeking a night out with their gal pals. The inexpensive event, put on by the Williston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, offered a choice of three crafts, soap-making, a decorative ladder, or the gnomes for $50. Additional crafts could be added for $25 more. The cost included all materials, as well as wine and food.
Most of the groups attending were there for a ladies night out. And the smiles all around made it clear they were enjoying the moment.
Keller had the gnome habit first, she admitted while adjusting a fluffy white beard on her gnome. That makes her the ring leader of sorts, in a friendship that began many gnomes and years ago.
But Radtke happened to be the ringleader Friday night. She was the one who’d seen the Spring Lake crafting event on Friday night, and realized that it offered a gnome-making opportunity. Along with the wine, food, and mood-setting music.
The two conferred often as they made their gnomes, giggling over their glue guns, and sipping their wine.
“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Radtke said.
The two ladies met while teaching in the Williston School District nearly three decades ago.
Radtke is native to Williston. Keller is from Minnesota, and a teacher as well.
Bridget Foust, meanwhile, also a Williston native, was making gnomes a table away with her longtime gal pals, Macy Gregory and Erin Hotchkiss, who were also decorating a ladder.
“The last time I did an event like this it was with these two,” Foust said, laughing.
Molly Dobbyn, at a different table, decorated a ladder in neutral colors. Her idea was that it would serve as a fixture for all seasons.
Dobbyn said she has been to the event before, when the craft opportunity was a sleigh.
“It’s a fun event for the community,” she said. “Something different to do.
Dobbyn has been in Williston about nine years now, and said she really likes the community. She and her husband recently purchased a home, and plan to celebrate their first Christmas in Williston in it.