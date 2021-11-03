The Salvation Army gives back year round, but during the holidays the organization ramps up their campaigns, giving a boost to those who need it most.
At Christmas time, the Salvation Army has two main assistance programs, the Christmas Food Box and the Angel Tree. The food box provides individuals and families. The box typically contains enough food for Christmas Day and a few days after, Salvation Army Captain Rachel Irvine explained, including cereal, meat and other shelf-stable items. For families, the food box pairs with the Angel Tree program, which helps provide gifts to area children.
The child’s information such as clothing size and gift ideas, are added to Angel Tree tags and hung on the Angel Tree at Walmart. Shoppers can pick on off the tree and purchase gifts for the child on the tag. Gifts are usually distributed to the families the Friday before Christmas to make sure that there is a little something under the tree Christmas morning.
Before the Christmas season kicks off, the Salvation Army will be kicking off their yearly Red Kettle campaign, setting up at various businesses around town with their signature bell ringers and red buckets. The bells will start ringing Nov 19, and the Salvation Army is currently looking for volunteers to man the kettles.
“I encourage people when they look at volunteering for bell ringing, it can seem like big, daunting task, but they shouldn’t worry about taking a huge shift,” Cpt. Irvine said. “Even if it’s just two hours, that is really helpful for us.”
Later this month, the Salvation Army will once again be hosting their annual Thanksgiving community dinner at 15 Main Street in Williston, welcoming residents in for some good food and friendly conversation on Nov 25.