Effective at 9 a.m., Rainbow Township has closed 121st Ave NW from 75th St NW (CR 12) north 2 miles to 77th St NW until further notice for road repairs.
A map of the area is available at https://arcg.is/0iqGve0
Construction planned for County Road 10
Beginning Monday, June 21st, Williams County Highway will be doing bridge construction on County Road 10 (69th St NW), the road leading to Blacktail Dam. The construction area includes the bridge located right before the turn that goes north into Blacktail Dam (141st Ave NW). This portion of County Road 10 will be closed until approximately 8/10/21.
To access Blacktail Dam during this time:
Enter from the west using County Road 10 and 141st Ave NW
Enter from the east using the County Road 3 detour going north
Detour signs will be in place.