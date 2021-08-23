Road restrictions lifter Aug 23, 2021 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Effective at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, all Williams County and Township gravel and chip seal roads returned to normal restrictions - by legal weight, 105,000 lbs - unless otherwise noted.There were restrictions placed on gravel and chip seal roads after heavy rain Friday through the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Chip Restriction Gravel Township Williams County Seal Load comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Ryan Pederson, 43 North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Basic Energy files Chapter 11, Keystone moot, OPEC+ comments and more things to know in energy Interior to resume federal oil and gas lease sales while it challenges injunction against Biden moratorium Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit