Beginning at 5 pm today, 8/12, two miles of County Road 15 (119th Ave NW) will be closed from 62nd St NW south to 60th St NW (County Road 8) for work to be completed on the railroad crossing. Detour signs will be in place. The road will be closed until Friday, August 21st.
