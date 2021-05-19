Williams County has hired a Bismarck consultant to evaluate the use of its parks, and imagine where they could go in the future, based on input from park users and taxpayers.
“(This) was something that when I was hired we agreed both the board and I want, because we’ve never had a full-time person for parks year-round,” Williams County Parks Supervisor Jeremy Ludlum told the Williston Herald. “And so part of it is to evaluate the park district, and all the parks, and collect input from the citizens of Williams County, and then make the parks what they want them to be.”
As part of this, there will be a public campaign during the summer to collect feedback both from those using the parks, as well as people living in the region at events like the county fair, Epping’s Buffalo Days, the farmers markets on Saturdays in Williston, and the like.
Ludlum said these efforts will cast a wide net throughout the County, and include Tioga, Ray, Trenton and other outlying areas besides Williston.
“With me living in Williston and being from Williston and having such strong ties with Williston Parks and Rec, we cannot forget that (this) is Williams County, not Williston, and that includes all areas.”
A project website is also getting set up that will have an interactive map where people can leave comments and take a survey.
And the assessment will look at recreational opportunities for all four seasons, not just spring and summer.
The hope is to have a strong mission statement and vision statement ready for the June Parks Board meeting, which will help guide the overall process going forward.
Ludlum, meanwhile, is already starting to make improvements to some of the county’s parks in the meantime. Thanks to grants he’s just received, McGregor is getting new bathrooms, and Little Egypt is getting eight new camp sites.
At Blacktaill, they are renumbering lots and setting up some of the sites on a color-coded map by size, to better facilitate renting spots to appropriately sized recreational vehicles.
At Epping Springbrook, painting and cleanup have been going on the lsat couple of weeks, and 20 new trees have been planted, and at Kota Ray, Ludlum’s crew has been working on the shoreline, clearing overgrowth out as well as doing some gravel work.
Lookout Park is getting a half basketball court, as well as garbage cans and park benches.