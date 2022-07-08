Biomimicry is a form of regenerative agriculture. The concept is to mimic nature’s design principles and patterns in the grazing system and cropping system.
Ray Archuleta is a Certified Professional Soil Scientist with the Soil Science Society of America with more than 30 years experience as a Soil Conservationist, Water Quality Specialist, and Conservation Agronomist with the Natural Resources conservation Service. He was the keynote speaker at a McKenzie County Soil Conservation District event in Alexander, North Dakota July 7.
Archuleta is committed to changing to shifting how we care for soil, land and agriculture by teaching others biomimicry for regenerative agriculture.
After his retirement from the NRCS in 2017, Ray Founded Understanding Ag. LLC and Soil Health Academy, LLC. to teach the strategies and principles he has developed for improving soil function. Ray, with his family, owns and operates a 150-acre farm near Seymour, Missouri.
When Archuleta visits a farm or a ranch he always pulls out a shovel to make sure four essential processes are working all the time. The first is capturing the sun photosynthesis. The second, is a functioning water cycle. The third has no water cycle, no nutrient cycles, nothing to feed the crop and the last one he calls the software of the planet. The power of biodiversity, insects, animals and plants.
“An iphone is just a piece of plastic and metal, completely worthless without the software,” Archuleta said. “So the software of the planet is biodiversity. The more plants and animals the more the farm and ranch operate more efficiently. Who is the virus? We are, due to the lack of understanding of (earth’s) software.”
Archuleta presented a rain simulator, a model to show how well soil is functioning. He used it to show the amount of rain runoff and infiltration for five different farm and ranching agriculture systems.
Five trays on the rain simulator, each with holes at the bottom to measure infiltration and runoff, contained soil from five different systems of agriculture: Planned grazing (1x HU-2x med use), hayland, diverse cover crops no-tillage (Regenerative Ag.), conventional farming and tillage, and mini-tillage with low diversity. The simulator “rained” on each agricultural system for approximately five minutes, dropping the equivalent of an inch and a half of rain. Jars in front caught the runoff and jars in the back caught infiltration.
In order to see the effects of the rain simulator on each system, the trays were dumped upside down on a tarp, starting with the grazing system. The runoff and infiltration catch was clean for this system but you could see there was still a significant amount of runoff, caused by the significant degradation of land.
“Globally there are 2.7 billion acres of grassland and most of it is overgrazed. This affects the water cycle and also the climate,” Archuleta said. “We made it a Republican and Democrat issue. It is really an ignorance issue.”
Global warming is connected to the water cycle. The earth cools itself through plants and when the water enters the soil.
“With 38% of the planet uncovered with vegetation it affects the heating of the climate. We are blaming the end of an exhaust pipe, the coal we are burning, but what can fix it quicker,” Archuleta asked. “Functioning soil globally.”
The Hayland system was the next system, and had the most runoff and infiltration.
“The system with the worst amount of runoff for farmers and ranchers is alfalfa. Alfalfa is hard on the soil and the worst because of low carbon,” Archuleta said. “Legumes also leak nitrogen into the soil causing the microbes to eat more aggregates and more carbon in the soil. Alfalfa has one tap root system and it is not fibrous so it leaks nitrogen. The soil becomes like concrete.”
Archuleta fixes this issue by no tilling a fibrous grass into the alfalfa which consumes the nitrogen and extends the life of the alfalfa.
“Now you have enough alfalfa stands that will last four or five years longer. Every bare spot I like to have at least 30% grass in there,” Archuleta said. “When I design a cover crop mix, I never put more than 20% legume.”
New research shows too much legume as a cover drop causes aggregation to go down, Archuleta said.
“One of the worst things you could do for a soybean crop is to leave the ground bare. A group of 250 producers who I have been around all the time, only 20% religiously put cover crops on,” Archuleta said. “Cover crops are everything and understanding carbon to nitrogen ratio is important. Next we look at the conventional system. A majority of our planet still farms like this and no cover.”
The conventional system also had significant runoff and infiltration. Of the five systems, the only two moisture from the rain reaching to the bottom of the soil was the diverse cover crops and no till (Regenerative Agriculture) and minimum-tillage low diversity.
“The completion of a water cycle is when the water goes into the soil, not into the pond, not to the river, not to the lake,” Archuleta said. “That is a dysfunctional water cycle. I want the water all in the soil.”
Arghuleta said he spoke with Secretary Vilsack, the present United States Secretary of Agriculture, and asked of him only one thing. To cover the soil.
“If I drive from California to North Carolina, and the soil is covered in the fall and in the spring, we could solve a lot of our climatic issues,” Archuleta said. “A lot of our nutrients running off we could stop the degradation of our oceans just covering it.
Regenerative systems are not just no till. Stopping tillage helps stop the destruction of the soil structure, the house, if you will, where plant roots live. But if there are no living roots or plants, there’s nothing to feed the system. There is also no functioning nutrient cycle and the water cycle cannot remain without plants and microbes. They make the aggregates.
Aggregates are the various sized clumps of dirt hanging from roots of a plant when pulled from the soil. When you pick up a handful of soil, and it breaks apart into little pieces, you are looking at soil aggregates. According to North Dakota State University, each aggregate is made up of soil particles of different sizes held together by the attraction of soil particles to each other and the binding of organic matter between soil particles. Aggregates store and supply organic matter in soil; however, they also have structural functions. Aggregate structures provide both large and small pores. Large soil pores allow water to quickly infiltrate the soil. Smaller soil pores can store plant available water in times of limited rainfall.
Tillage crops usually have higher temperatures. When soil heats up 114 to 115 degrees it starts to destroy the enzymes in the soil for nutrient cycling and you hurt the soil biology. Tillage is a physical disturbance. Chemical fertilizer, or even, too much manure, are both chemical disturbances.
“We were all taught the more you till the more you get it fluffy the more pore space you create the better, but it is absolutely the opposite.” Archuleta said. “When you wake up (soil) bacteria, they start to consume the aggregate and the glues.”
Improper grazing of animals upon the land is also a biological disturbance.
“My education taught me that I had to control everything around the agricultural process of running a farm or ranch,” Archuleta said. “Every morning when I got up I had to see what we had to kill. Because the weeds and bugs are going to take over and they need to be killed. At the end of the day agriculture is all about us. What’s in the tank, how many calves arrived, how many bushels yielded. Agriculture needs more ecology.”
Eco is Latin for the house, Archuleta said, while bio refers to life, and ology means study.
“The goal is not farming and ranching. Farming and ranching is the process that you are going to mimic nature through,” Archuleta said. “Money is not the goal, it is the outcome made through that process. Humans love processes and tools. We fall in love with our tractors, equipment, and love the process. Tractors, equipment and chemicals are tools. I am about the goal.”