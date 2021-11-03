Williams County’s redistricting committee has drafted two alternative plans for how to draw the county’s political districts based on 2020 census data.
Redistricting is something that happens in counties and states across the nation every 10 years after the census. In North Dakota, Century Code directs counties with political districts that deviate 10 percent more or less from the average population per commissioner to redistrict. To calculate that average, the new census population is divided by the number of commission districts.
Williams County currently has five commission districts, and, based on the 2020 census, a population of 40,950 people. That makes the average population per district 8,190. Districts may not deviate more than plus or minus 10 percent from that.
Williams County Communications & Research Analyst Lindsey Harriman told Commissioners during the regular meeting on Tuesday that the Redistricting Committee has met several times to discuss redistricting, and has now settled on two different alternatives that comply with North Dakota Century Code.
“The biggest differences are within the city of Williston and with District One,” she said. “The two alternative plans provides different options for how the city of Williston could be divvied up, as well as for District Two, there is one option where it would actually extend into the Trenton area, and kind of changing the southern boundary of District 1.”
Other considerations the redistricting committee had to follow included following Township boundaries to the extent possible, as well as keeping shapes as compact and regular as possible.
“We were able to shore up the township boundary lines on Blue Ridge, Gwinner and Athens townships, Tyrone Township, and then the northern half of Missouri Ridge” Harriman said. “Otherwise, if they didn’t pick up those two, District 5 would actually become a giant mega Commissioner district with all of the other cities in it.”
Another consideration the committee looked at is the master plan for Williston Square, where the old airport property is.
“There’s intended residential zoning throughout that area, plus also commercial, and so trying not to split up that property with the density of the area was one of the challenges that the board encountered,” Harriman said.
Both Option A and B accommodate that planned subdivision, to the extent possible.
The maps for the two alternatives are available for public review online at https://www.williamsnd.com/county-commission-redistricting-alternative-plans/.
Williams County will hold a public hearing Nov. 15 for public comments, or people can submit their comments virtually through the website through 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
The redistricting will ultimately also influence voting precincts, Harriman added.
“That’s where we work in tandem with the Auditor’s office to be able to come up with those,” she said.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery made a motion to compensate non-elected, non-employee members of the redistricting board for their mileage and other costs associated with attending the redistricting meetings. That amount is a little more than $2,000, Harriman said.
The motion was unanimously approved.