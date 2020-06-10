What looks to be record numbers of voters “turned out” for the 2020 June primary in Williams County — although, given that the entire election was by mail, turned up might be more apt.
According to figures on the Secretary of State’s website, 4,633 Williams County voters turned in a ballot for the June primary. That's the largest June primary Williams County Auditor Beth Innis could recall from previous years. The biggest she could remember was more like 3,800.
Innis told the Williston Herald the election process went smoothly. She was an initial skeptic of the idea, but the process proved both cost-effective and secure. More importantly, it was convenient, which undoutbedly helped fuel more participation than usual.
“Some did not like it because they believe there is more room for fraud,” Innis acknowledged. “Other people thought this was unbelievable, the easiest thing they have ever done. Sign an application, send (the ballot) in, and they are done.”
The overall process did not differ much from the usual procedure for absentee ballots that counties in North Dakota have already been doing for decades.
Gov. Doug Burgum’s order did lift a requirement for an election board to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19, but there was still an absentee board of 10 or so people who were part of the management process for absentee ballots.
Among their duties, the board members verify that signatures on ballots match signatures on applications. If they do not, the ballot could have been rejected, although, after a lawsuit in May, the Auditor’s office is now required to contact such voters to give them a chance to verify the signature.
Innis said there were between 20 to 30 such signatures. Those individuals have been called or mailed letters, and have until Monday to verify their ballot should be counted. If Innis doesn’t hear from them by then, the ballot won’t be counted.
Voters once upon a time needed an excuse to vote absentee, Innis recalled, such as being out of town or too ill to come in, but that requirement had been removed some years ago. Any qualified voter can vote absentee in any election. That is a good convenience, Innis said, particularly for those who are elderly.
The absentee process has been in place a long time, but one reason some might be concerned about more chance of fraud with absentee ballots is that some ineligible voters did receive applications. The state was trying to ensure it reached every potential voter with an application. Since there's no voter registration in the state, that effort caught in some who weren't eligible to vote.
However, applications aren't actual ballots, Innis pointed out. Her office has controls in place to ensure that actual ballots don’t go out to any who shouldn’t receive them.
Another issue was that some who should have received a ballot application didn’t get one. Innis believes that is most likely related to moving without updating the address using the VoteND.com link. It’s important to ensure that is done, otherwise, ballot applications will continue to go out to old addresses.
What took the longest in the overall process were write-ins for the Park Board races in Williston and Tioga, Innis said. Those can’t be counted by machine. They have to be counted by hand, and that was a three-hour process in and of itself, as there were over 300 such signatures in one of the races alone.
Williams County did have new equipment, ordered by the Secretary of State’s office before COVID-19 came along. Most of that obviously did not get used. Electronic polling books, for example.
But the 450 counting machine did get used, and was “unbelievable,” Innis said.
“We counted 900-some ballots in 17 minutes,” she said. “It’s very fast, very good. It puts the write-ins in one tray, the voted ballots with no write-ins in another tray, and then it has a tray for ballots that had a problem.”
Those problems could be as simple as a teeny ink dot in a circle where a pen rested before the voter decided to color in a different circle. Or it might be a coffee stain that has covered several ovals. All these issues get looked at by a team of human eyes, to determine what the voter’s intentions were.
Test counts are part of the machine-counting process. Called logic and accuracy tests, they are run for each and every ballot style. The controls have a known outcome, to verify that the machines are counting correctly for each and every ballot type.
As for whether the mail-in process will be used again in November, that’s still an unknown, but Innis said she isn’t opposed.
“I’m going to tell (County Commissioners) that this process worked very well,” Innis said. “It saved a lot of time, in my opinion, and in November, I don’t like a lot of people out on the roads, especially elderly people and young people who aren’t experienced drivers. If we get a bad winter, I don’t want these people out on the road having to come in to vote. They could do it in the luxury of their home. Just put a stamp on the envelope to send it back, and poof, it’s done.”