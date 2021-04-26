Load growth in the area between Tioga and Parshall has prompted Basin Electric to propose a new substation and new transmission line, which will start at the Neset Substation 4 miles east of Tioga and end at a new substation 7 miles south of Ross, called Northshore.
The Public Service Commission has set a hearing date to gather public input on the proposed project at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, in the Mountrail County South Complex, 8103 61st St. NW in Stanley.
The hearing is the public’s opportunity to make their concerns about the project part of the official record that the PSC will use to make decisions about the proposed project.
The proposed project would cost an estimated $57.4 million for a 230-kilovolt line extending 26.5 miles. It will have 95 steel single-pole structures that range in height fro 70 to 115 feet, with an average height of 95 feet. There will also be 89 steel H-frames ranging in height from 70 to 120 feet, with an average height of 85 feet.
Guy wires will not be used.
The company hopes to begin construction this summer and finish by the end of 2022. There are 36 landowners in the project corridor, most of them private landowners. There is a 2-mile stretch owned by North Dakota Trust Lands. Basin Electric has acquired 83 percent of the landowner easements it needs for the project.
In its application for the project, Basin Electric said it identified the need for the new transmission line in its annual load forecasting process, competed in the fall of 2020. Southwest Power pool also did an independent study in 2018 and 2019 that showed the existing transmission network is unable to maintain loading and voltage criteria during criteria events.
SPP is a nonprofit regional transmission organization founded in 1941 by 11 regional power companies that banded together to keep the Arkansas Jones Mill powered around the clock to support critical national defense needs. Today, SPP oversees the bulk electric grid and wholesale power market in the central United States for a diverse group of utilities and transmission states in 17 states including North Dakota.
Basin Electric, meanwhile, is a not-for-profit generation and transmission cooperative owned by 141 member cooperative systems across nine states, including North Dakota, that serves 3 million customers.