Updated to reflect that property tax assessment notices are used to calculate tax rates only after taxing entities submit their budgets. Additional public hearings will be held before tax rates are finalized, and estimated tax statements go out in August.
Notices of property tax assessment increases will begin going out the end of this week, according to reports heard at the Williams County Commission during its regular meeting Tuesday, March 15.
Counties are required by law to send these notices out if the increase exceeds a certain threshold. The assessments will be used to calculate taxes later in the year, after taxing districts have submitted their budgets. There will be public hearings along the way on the amounts taxing entities decided to levy, and public notices with the estimated tax are mailed in August.
Williams County Assessor Darcy Anderson told commissioners the notices should all be sent out over the next couple of weeks. Property owners may contest their assessments with the applicable city/township/county Board of Equalization meeting.
Tax increases were not “too terrible in most areas,” she added, but there are some residential properties that went up substantially. Those increases were all based on market sales.
“Commercial went up probably on average 12 percent,” she said. “And ag actually didn’t change at all.”
Residential meanwhile, had areas that went down and other areas that went up by 100 percent.
“Some of those numbers are scary,” she said. “But that’s what the sales were doing.”
On other matters Commissioners:
• Approved a bid for county-wide chip and seal and alternates to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation for a total of $1,522,000. That was the low bid.
• Approved a fire protection services agreement between Williams County and Tioga Fire Department to collect taxes money for them from Hofland, Golden Valley, and unorganized townships.
• Authorized the purchase of a fork lift and approved an end-of-year report from Northwest Youth Assessment Center.