Notices of property tax increases will begin going out the end of this week, according to reports heard at the Williams County Commission during its regular meeting Tuesday, March 15.

Williams County Assessor Darcy Anderson told commissioners the notices should all be sent out over the next couple of weeks.

Tax increases were not “too terrible in most areas,” she added, but there are some residential properties that went up substantially. Those increases were all based on market sales.

“Commercial went up probably on average 12 percent,” she said. “And ag actually didn’t change at all.”

Residential meanwhile, had areas that went down and other areas that went up by 100 percent.

“Some of those numbers are scary,” she said. “But that’s what the sales were doing.”

On other matters Commissioners:

• Approved a bid for county-wide chip and seal and alternates to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation for a total of $1,522,000. That was the low bid.

• Approved a fire protection services agreement between Williams County and Tioga Fire Department to collect taxes money for them from Hofland, Golden Valley, and unorganized townships.

• Authorized the purchase of a fork lift and approved an end-of-year report from Northwest Youth Assessment Center.



