A pipeline in the backyard can complicate home ownership, and that brought an Enbridge representative to the Williams County meeting on Tuesday, to comment on an item that requested a variance from the county’s 50-foot setbacks.
Mike Dolbec requested the variance for certain lots in the Windsong Country Estates Subdivision zoned urban residential in the Missouri Ridge Township.
Planning and Zoning recommended against allowing the variance, in part due to a pipeline that runs along the eastern edge of the property, which has its own 100-foot easement. That easement combined with the county's 50-foot setback is making the lots unbuildable.
Dolbec asked the County to reduce their setback to the prior specifications. That's 25 feet for the setback, and 75 feet for the section line easement.
Dolbec pointed out the design for the subdivision was made prior to the county’s increase in setback and easement requirements, and that some houses have already been built in the area to the older specifications.
“I understand the rules have changed, but I designed this development and my roads, my setbacks, everything around the regulations that were in place at that time,” Dolbec said. “I will not be building in any easements. I did meet with Enbridge, and we went through to show them where the homes would be built, outside of electrical and oil and gas easements. I do design homes that would fit in there. I’m just requesting from the board to honor their word on what was signed, and how I designed the plat originally.”
Commissioner Cory Hanson was concerned that the fact new roads are being built there is clear to homeowners. With new roads already under construction and flags showing where the new road will be, it was decided that should be clear enough to any potential buyers.
Greg Demme, senior advisor for land and right of way for Enbridge told County Commissioners he is primarily concerned that homeowners are aware of the pipeline in that area and what it might mean for their backyards.
“I’m not here to tell Mr. Dolbec what he can and cannot do with his land,” he told County Commissioners. “What I’m here to do is clarify and make aware for the board and for the public what it means to have a pipeline easement in someone’s backyard. And our purpose is protecting the safety of the community, the safety of the environment and the safety of Enbridge assets.”
If maintenance is required on a pipeline, that could mean large piles of dirt within the pipeline’s easement corridor as well as heavy equipment as well. If houses are placed next to that easement boundary, that means those things could be very close to someone’s home.
That heavy equipment also has to be able to maneuver as well, so there cannot be any permanent structures within the easement, despite it being what someone might consider their backyard. That obviously means no permanent decks, sprinkler systems, sheds or propane tanks. Less obviously, however, it can also mean restrictions on fences, shrubs, trees and other landscaping.
“That doesn’t just include the first people who buy the lots and build on them,” he added. “It would include homeowners in the future.”
An area where Dolbec proposed creating two lots out of three to create a green space, meanwhile, might need to be Enbridge’s access to their easements. Dolbec acknowledged he and the company have discussed that.
There are also two other pipelines in the area in question, which further restrict the company’s ability to work around homeowners’ backyards.
Dolbec told Commissioners he feels Enbridge already has plenty of room with its existing 100-foot easements and added he had asked Enbridge if they’d consider going back to their 30 to 35-foot easement “like other pipelines,” but they refused.
“I’m actually just asking to be able to build on my property,” Dolbec said. “I don’t believe an oil company can set the standard for people where they build and where they can’t build.”
Dolbec said he has built more than 200 homes in Williams County, some of which are near other easements, and has not had any issues with that in the past. The easements all have to be disclosed by realtors by law, which means people buying the properties should be aware of them.
“I understand their concern,” he said. “But the’ve got 100 feet. That’s a lot of room for them to work on their pipeline and do whatever they need on their pipeline.”
Dolbec added that homeowners can still put things like sheds in the area. They just can’t put footings and foundations in. Everything has to be removable, and people have to understand that the company may need to come in to fix their pipeline.
Commissioners asked whether the company would not have to accomplish any work required within the 100-foot easement, Demme confirmed their understanding is correct.
“If you have the 100-foot easement, that’s your 100-foot easement,” Commissioner Ramberg said. “But now you’re saying you can’t be close to the edge of it? Well then you really want a 125-foot easement? Or what’s the point here?”
Demme said that not everyone always understands the true implications of the situation, and that they just want to make sure people understand what they’re getting into.
“Mr. Dolbec actually confessed to us in 2014 that if he’d understood what the implications were of those easements, he would have designed this differently,” he added. “So again, our purpose here is to promote understanding of what it means, not to say what can and can’t be done.”