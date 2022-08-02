A passion of the heart is how Gun’n for Garrett was created.
“When the high school announced they were going to start a clay target league Garrett was the very first one to sign up,” Adam Paine Garrett’s father told the Williston Herald. “He came running home, ‘Dad, dad. They're gonna start shooting trap in high school. Can I shoot?’ He went right back to school the next day and signed up.”
Garret only shot one season before he died at the age of 16, July 18, 2018. To keep Garrett’s namesake alive his parents Adam and Jessica and his two sisters Felicia and Maci decided to put together a scholarship fundraiser.
Gun’n for Garret scholarship is funded by an annual clay target shootout at Painted Woods, a 4-person team event. There are 75 targets over 12 stations.
“There will be a morning flight starting at 9:30 a.m. and an afternoon flight starting at 1:00 p.m.,” Paine said. “Fifty rounds are shot on the sporting clay side and twenty-five on the trap side. We can fit them at the designated time they would like to shoot. The organization is pushing for more teams to participate at the event this year. Cost per team is $400.
All the funds earned in this event are awarded to those kids who shoot on their high school clay target team and plan to attend college, trade school or join the military. There is no GPA attached to the scholarship. The scholarship winners must be a member of their high school clay target team for more than one season.
“The scholarships range from $250 to $500. The scholarship award can reach up to $1,000 depending on the number of students graduating,” Paine said. “Another way the money is used, we purchase a vest for the students to display the patches of their achievements. They earn them by shooting their first 25 out of 25, 50 out of 50 or 100 out of 100 straight.”
Every year, the event holds what is called a side shoot. All the money raised from this event is presented to outside organizations.
“This year the board voted to award the funds from the side shoot to Katelynn’s Voice. Financial assistance also goes to the taekwondo sports club here in Williston. Both of my daughters and I are in taekwondo,” Paine said. “That could be giving a kid a scholarship to be able to go to a tournament and compete if they can’t afford it or buying new equipment for the team.”
Gun’n for Garrett Memorial Shoot is coming up on Aug. 13, at Painted Woods Shooting Complex. There will be a breakfast and lunch available for purchase by the Williston Taekwondo Sports Club. All proceeds from the food will go to the Williston TKD Sports Club.
There will be a silent auction during lunch between 11:30 and 12:45. Paine shared with the Williston Herald that this year there will be a couple of verbal auctions conducted also.
Side games and raffles will be announced the day of the shoot. Participants are encouraged to bring extra shells for the extra side games.
Businesses interested in sponsoring a station and banner to be hung at the station can do so for $500.
Any student under the age of 18 must have a waiver filled out and signed by a parent prior to shooting. All teams need to be at the range 45 minutes prior to flight time.
For More information please contact Adam Paine @ 307-262-1576 or Jessica @ 307-259-0445. More information can be found on Facebook @ Gun’n for Garrett.
Checks for the event should be made payable to “Gun’n for Garrett.