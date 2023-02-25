Even in the depth of winter there are opportunities for recreation activities in North Dakota — provided you don’t mind being out on the ice.
A lot of people find it relaxing, with the added bonus of getting a meal or two of fresh fish in the middle of the winter.
North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department recently invited communities to celebrate winter activities after Gov. Doug Burgum declared February North Dakota's winter recreation month.
"Every year it seems to be growing in this area," Lewis and Clark State Park Ranger Zach Audette said. "It's grown every year, which has been fantastic to see. For the park, we've seen consistent uptake of utilizing the access."
"After receiving significant snowfall across the state this winter, our parks and recreational areas are full of endless opportunities to explore the outdoors and become more active in North Dakota this season," NDPRD Director Cody Schulz said.
Schulz said visitation at state parks in 2022 was the third-highest on record.
Many visitors go to the park for access to the upper part of the lake to fish for walleye, northern pike and sauger. The majority of ice fishing is done inside a structure known as a fish house. There are generally two types of fish houses, a temporary version that can be carried in and out such as a tent, and a more permanent type on wheels that can be driven onto the ice and parked for longer periods.
"I like ice fishing because during the summer time you have to worry about the wind and getting out on the water," Kelly Ellingson said. "In the winter time, you don't have to. You can sit in your own little ice house and you can fish all day long, all night long. You can always have a line in."
Four poles can be used at a time when ice fishing. If open water is also involved then two of those poles can be used in the open water.
"The females are pretty fat right now with eggs,” local fisherman Jim Ellingson said.
Fishing licenses still need to be current while fishing. Licenses are valid for one year starting April 1. There is no requirement to have a license for the ice house. At midnight March 15, all ice houses that are not occupied need to be removed.
"I love the sound of the ice cracking at night. Really around midnight when it's really cold, that's when you hear it the most," Kelly Ellingson said. "There's something really soothing about it."
For some it can be nerve-racking hearing the ice pop and shifting. Over time an experienced angler can get a feel for the ice. For when it is safe to be out there and when it is time to pull the ice house off.
Lewis & Clark State Park is on the northern end of Lake Sakakawea, the third largest man-made lake in the United States. Thousands of visitors have explored the miles of shorelines over the past three years. In 2020, there were 85,817 visits that occurred during the first year of the pandemic; 2021 saw 90,394 visits; and 2022 ended the year at 132,992 visits to the park.