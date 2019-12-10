The opening of the new location for the Williston DMV has been delayed by a day.
"The Williston Motor Vehicle Office, also known as the DMV, will now open at 8:15 am on Thursday, Dec. 12 in its new location inside the Williams County Administration Building at 206 E Broadway in downtown Williston," Lindsey Harriman, Williams County communications and research analyst, wrote in a news release.
The new location had been scheduled to open Wednesday, Dec. 11, but the opening has been delayed to ensure that the space is prepared to receive the public, Harriman said.
In its new location, the DMV will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to noon.
Williams County has operated the DMV since January 1, 2019, when the Williston State College Foundation elected to not renew their contract with the office. Since the transition, the office has continued to provide motor vehicle registration and passport services.
If citizens need to access vehicle registration services while the DMV is closed, a list of alternative locations is available online www.dot.nd.gov/dotnet2/view/mvsites.aspx. A kiosk located inside of Cashwise provides limited registration services. Passport services, not including photos, are available from the Williams County Treasurer/Recorder’s Office.