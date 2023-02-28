XTO donation to Olive Motherhood

XTO Energy donated $10,000 to the Olive Motherhood Foundation.

 Provided photo/Olive Motherhood Foundation

With a goal to create a village for mothers, Olive Motherhood Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was formed to help fill a need that is not only felt in the home but is also felt worldwide. A place where mothers can make connections, share knowledge and support each other. 

"Our primary focus is to improve the mental health of moms, however that may look," Olive Motherhood Foundation president Jocci Rice said. "Kind of providing a safe space and making mom friends." 

