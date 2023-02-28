With a goal to create a village for mothers, Olive Motherhood Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was formed to help fill a need that is not only felt in the home but is also felt worldwide. A place where mothers can make connections, share knowledge and support each other.
"Our primary focus is to improve the mental health of moms, however that may look," Olive Motherhood Foundation president Jocci Rice said. "Kind of providing a safe space and making mom friends."
In July 2022, Rice, founder of the Olive Motherhood Foundation, was inspired to step up and create a platform for mothers to be able to connect with fellow moms in Williston. With this idea, Rice turned to her friend Sarah Scaife and together they started reaching out and making connections. Two months later, the nonprofit Olive Motherhood Foundation was officially formed.
"Dreamers and the doers," Rice said. "We figured out how to put a plan in motion. So that we can actually achieve this and do something that we both can be passionate about."
Olive Motherhood was created to be a place where the moms in the community can get out, meet and talk to other people about getting a handle on motherhood. They aspired to create a place where there is always an activity, classes or events scheduled for both moms and kids. With activities that include mommy and me yoga, monthly free craft events, play dates and evenings where the mom can have a kids-free space for a couple hours.
"We just started doing monthly field trips," Rice said. "We just had one today at the fire station."
A big activity coming up in April is the community Easter event. This will be more inclusive for allergy-friendly kids. There will be a workshop where vendors can demonstrate how to create a craft.
In May the focus is on self-care and self-esteem. The big event currently being planned will include color season matching, make-overs, yoga, discussions about nutrition and speakers.
The first few months were filled with figuring out what works and what doesn't. At this time all the funding has come from private donations and from fundraising events. XTO donated $10,000 in December. The foundations also have partners among local businesses, most of them owned by mothers. The ARC has donated space for the foundation to have a meeting space for classes.
"I feel that is our goal right now," Rice said. "Have our own space and just create a community of moms that feel supported, loved and important within the community."
With word spreading about the success and differences this is making in people's lives, other communities have noticed and reached out seeking advice about starting a similar organization or having the foundation expand into their towns.
"We've had people in Sidney, Dickenson, Jamestown wanting to all be a part of what we have or form their own thing with our guidance," Rice said.
For those looking to donate, the website olivemotherhood.com has a donate tab. The foundation is always looking for volunteers who are willing to help with events.