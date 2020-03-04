Yet another hearing is coming up for the northeast truck reliever route, this time for its recently completed Environmental Assessment.
Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson told Williams County Commissioners during the most recent regular session that the state is funding the route, and that should put it on a timeline for construction soon.
“I don’t know what year it will be built,” he said. “But it has been funded, so it will be in the next couple of years, provided everything has good public comments and progress.”
Nelson encouraged the public to attend the upcoming public comment session, set for 5 to 8 p.m. March 26 at the Hampton Inn, located at 1515 14th St. West in Williston.
The northeast reliever route is the second half of a project proposed to reduce heavy truck traffic within Williston. It will connect North Dakota 1804 on the east side of the city to US 2/85 and to the Williston Northwest Truck Reliever Route.
In 2017, city and county officials signed off on a preferred route for the second half of the reliever route, and agreed to protect the area from development for the next 10 years. That agreement allowed the North Dakota Department of Transportation to move forward with environmental study of the area.
That route would cut through Stony Creek and Pherrin townships, mostly in Williams County, though a small portion also extends into Williston’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. Eight properties, including land owned by the state, are affected. Six properties are residences, one is a business.
The route city and county commissioners prefer diverges slightly from two other suggested routes, which drew opposition from landowners whose property would have been split in two.
Which route is chosen will ultimately be decided based on a number of factors, North Dakota DOT officials told the Williston Herald in 2017, including the findings of the environmental assessment and a search for culturally significant artifacts.
“We want to work with the city and county to get the preferred route that they want, but we still have to identify it as our preferred route,” NDDOT transportation engineer Wayne Zacher told the Williston Herald then. “The DOT knows where (the city and county) are standing, now we can start to narrow down our focus and really get our surveys completed and everything all written up.”