Ninety degree weather, water guns filled with ice cold water from an outdoor spicket, and a blue rubbermaid tub full of multicolored water balloons were ready to take flight at a specific target or innocent bystander at the Williston Gardens recently.
The event is one of many planned by apartment complexes in Williston to build community for their residents. This particular one just happened to catch the eye of a Williston Herald reporter. It was organized by Erin Dault, a community director at an apartment complex here in Williston, and Shelbi Suleiman, the community leasing consultant. Together with two of their maintenance workers who are brothers, Nick Martin and Max Martin planned a water gun fight and barbecue to offer their community an opportunity for a meet and greet.
The aroma of barbecue, hot dogs, and hamburger filled the air throughout the apartment playground courtyard at this planned event.
“It is so important to hold events like this giving all of us an opportunity to get to know everybody in a safe space.” Dault told the Williston Herald. “We have a lot of larger families here. It gives our parents a perfect setting to get their kids out and enjoy the nice summer weather while other parents and their children. It also gets us out of the office as well with a chance to really socialize with the families who live here.”
Moments like this are the most rewarding in her job, Dault added.
“One of our co-workers is working today,” she said “We are watching all three of her kiddos, giving us the chance to get to know everybody, sit here, have some good food, have our team out here socializing, and playing games makes all the difference.”
Tina Maghakian and her children were among the first to fill their water guns for the fight.
“It’s awesome that the apartment complex organized and put this all together,” Maghakian said. “My kids have been talking about it for two weeks and they are loving it.”
Suleiman also expressed the importance of events like this.
“In the winter time we are so trapped in our apartments,” Suleiman said. “Apartment living is very closed quarters. You rarely see the kids out running around. It is harder for people to get to know one another, especially in the winter. Community events like this can set them up for camaraderie come the winter months.”
Jahmyyllah Mason is 13 years old. She told the Williston Herald how much she really likes the water gun fight best of all and that she comes to the courtyard park to play every day with the other kids.
Matthew Singer told the Williston Herald that his two children were pretty excited for today’s event. “It’s nice to get the kids outside,” he added.