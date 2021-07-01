The Fourth of July is all about celebrating liberty in a free society and one of those freedoms we enjoy is the opportunity to provide public input on public services. Fittingly, Williams County has just opened a survey to do just that for its park system.
Williams County hired a Bismarck consultant sometime ago to guide development of a master plan for its park system. As part of that, the county has opened a survey online at https://bit.ly/WCParksMasterPlan to gather feedback on all of its parks. The survey will be open for at least the next three weeks. An end date has not been decided.
Williams County’s park system includes locations across the county, including Blacktail Dam, Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam, Little Egypt, Lookout Park and McGregor Dam.
The survey is interactive. There are maps of each Williams County park, as well as a link to an information page about each park. Respondents are asked to include site-specific comments about each park in the survey, as well as feedback about opportunities in all four seasons.
In addition to the online survey, representatives of Bismarck-based WSB, the consultant hired to develop a master plan for Williams County’s park system, will be appearing at a variety of public events to gather feedback.
These include:
July 2 — Williams County Summer Concert Series at Blacktail Dam
July 3 — Tioga Freedom Fest
July 9 — Williston Downtowners Crazy Days
July 10 — Williston Downtowners Main St. Market
July 11 – Buffalo Trail Days inn Epping.
Public input received at events and through the survey will be incorporated into the master plan, which will be used to guide future investments based on a list of strategic goals, policies and priorities for improvements, development, redevelopment, and acquisitions, keeping in mind, of course, available resources. It will also help highlight funding needed in the future improve the park system, whether related to infrastructure, staffing, operations or maintenance.
Williams County Parks Supervisor Jeremy Ludlum has told the Williston Herald the master plan was something he and the parks board had agreed to pursue at the time he was hired.
“We’ve never had a full-time person for parks year-round,” Ludlum said. “And so part of it is to evaluate the park district and all the parks, and collect input from the citizens of Williams County, and then make the parks what they want them to be.”
Williams County is meanwhile already making some improvements at its parks.
Among these are new bathrooms for McGregor, eight new camp sites at Little Egypt, updated numbering and maps for rentals at Blacktail, new trees at Kota Ray, a half basketball court and tables and benches at Lookout Park, and new paint and cleanup at Epping Springbrook.