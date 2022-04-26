Snowmageddon 2.0 left several homes without electricity with no definitive end in sight for many. With the blizzard affecting power in 10 counties, crews from out of state have been called in to assist local workers. Jessica George, Public Relations and Communications Coordinator of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, explained in depth why this storm was so detrimental compared to others this area has seen, and what the public can look forward to in the next week.
“We have over 5,000 miles of lines that need to be checked in just distribution, with currently 850 poles down which does not include the area we are still assessing,” George said.
“The biggest difference between last week’s storm and this one is the first storm was just snow… in this one, we got the rain first which froze on our lines, and then the wind came. Pressure on our lines is what takes the poles down.”
Just one-half an inch of ice on a powerline creates 500 pounds of pressure, George added, and with this blizzard there was much more ice present.
Another notable blizzard seen in Williston back in 2011 has been compared to this most recent storm. The majority of impact seen in the 2011 storm was in Williams County only, George recalled, so surrounding counties were able to immediately respond and help get power restored.
Currently, there are more than 120 employees responding to the situation.
“We are working 24-7,” George said.
That includes linemen, dispatchers, food preparers, phone teams — the list goes on and on,describing all the different positions required to restore power for an outage of this magnitude. At this time, the plan is also ever-changing, as more lines are assessed and more people arrive to help.
“There are crews coming in this evening (Monday) from the eastern part of the state and South Dakota”, George said. These crews will help ensure that there is overlap, and work being done in all hours of the night, ensuring the quickest possible restoration time.
“We have to start with transmission. This is how we get the power. If we aren’t getting power, we can’t give power,” George explains.
Restoring transmission lines was the No. 1 priority on Sunday, to energize all the substations and turn the power back on that evening for some customers. Assessing damage and fixing what can be done the quickest is the plan of action, so that as many homes and businesses can receive electricity, as quickly as possible.
The non-stop question the phone team at MWEC has been receiving is “What’s a timeline of power restoration?”
“We are starting to get people up and running,” George said. “For those in the more rural areas, we are looking at the end of the week.”
George particularly wants to publicly thank the hard work of other utility companies that service the area, specifically noting Montana-Dakota Utilities and their efforts to get people restored. Answering the question on why more of the MDU service area regained power by Sunday evening in comparison to those on MWEC, George notes that MWEC has a larger grid size with much more rural and spread-out areas.
Some things that MWEC would like the community to know as they await total restoration, is that it is a priority to update customers as much as possible, with a goal of updating both their website and Facebook page two or three times a day, as more information becomes available.
They do ask that calls in are kept to a minimum so that emergent calls can be responded to as quickly as possible.