Mayor Howard Klug face a challenger in this year’s primary. Vincent Finsaas has filed for the office of mayor in Williston.

The race for mayor appears to be the only contested race in Williston, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a new face on the Commission. James Bervig has filed seeking incumbent Chris Brostuen’s seat, who did not file. Tate Cymbaluk, meanwhile, has filed to seek what will be his fourth term in office.

There are also three candidates for Williston Park Board, all uncontested. Kelly Heller has filed to retain his seat, while Logan Jangula and Pat Irgens have filed for seats formerly held by President Jeff Larsona nd Rheanda Jangula.

Candidate filings for the June primary were due April 11. To be eligible for filing, each candidate needed to submit a petition, signed by the required number of qualified electors, by 4 pm.. on April 11, the 64th day before the June Primary.

WILLIAMS COUNTY filings show an uncontested slate of candidates for county offices, with all incumbents filing for another four-year term.

The positions that will be on the June primary and October general election ballots for Williams County offices and the candidates filling for those offices are as follows:

Commissioner District #1

Beau Anderson

Commissioner District #3

Cory Hanson

Commissioner District #5

Barry Ramberg

County Auditor

Beth M Innis

County Sheriff

Verlan Kvande

States Attorney

Jaakan Williams

County Treasurer/Recorder

Patti Ogurchak

Official County Newspaper

The Williston Herald

Williston Basin School District 7 School Board

WBSD7 is holding a special election to fill their one open seat on April 19, 2022. Five candidates are currently vying for the open seat:

Paul Sannes

Chris Walstad

Jon Greiner

Ryan Park

Ida Purkey



