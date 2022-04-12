Mayor Howard Klug face a challenger in this year’s primary. Vincent Finsaas has filed for the office of mayor in Williston.
The race for mayor appears to be the only contested race in Williston, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a new face on the Commission. James Bervig has filed seeking incumbent Chris Brostuen’s seat, who did not file. Tate Cymbaluk, meanwhile, has filed to seek what will be his fourth term in office.
There are also three candidates for Williston Park Board, all uncontested. Kelly Heller has filed to retain his seat, while Logan Jangula and Pat Irgens have filed for seats formerly held by President Jeff Larsona nd Rheanda Jangula.
Candidate filings for the June primary were due April 11. To be eligible for filing, each candidate needed to submit a petition, signed by the required number of qualified electors, by 4 pm.. on April 11, the 64th day before the June Primary.
WILLIAMS COUNTY filings show an uncontested slate of candidates for county offices, with all incumbents filing for another four-year term.
The positions that will be on the June primary and October general election ballots for Williams County offices and the candidates filling for those offices are as follows:
Commissioner District #1
Beau Anderson
Commissioner District #3
Cory Hanson
Commissioner District #5
Barry Ramberg
County Auditor
Beth M Innis
County Sheriff
Verlan Kvande
States Attorney
Jaakan Williams
County Treasurer/Recorder
Patti Ogurchak
Official County Newspaper
The Williston Herald
Williston Basin School District 7 School Board
WBSD7 is holding a special election to fill their one open seat on April 19, 2022. Five candidates are currently vying for the open seat: