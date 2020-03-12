Williston’s second annual Brave the Shave event is coming up, giving people the chance to lose their locks for a worthy cause.
Brave the Shave helps raise money and awareness for childhood cancer, working each year to provide funds for ongoing research into the disease, as well as offering support for families it has impacted. Within North Dakota alone, more than $3 million dollars has been raised by the event to fight the disease.
Brave the Shave began in 2008, but is only in its second year in Williston. Last year, more than $18,000 was raised at the local event, and this year the organization is aiming to raise $20,000 for area families.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 14 at the Skadeland Gym at Williston State College. From noon to 3 p.m., the public is invited to come take part any way they can, by simply donating to the cause, participating in the silent auction, or the ultimate donation: shaving their head.
Participants can raise donations and shave their head or cut eight inches or more of hair. People may also donate towards an individual whose head is being shaved. Donations go towards the Brave the Shave Family Fund and the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation, with hair donations going to the Children with Hair Loss organization.
While watching the hair fly, attendees can enjoy a free-will donation slushburger lunch, with beef donated courtesy of Walt’s Market. Kids can get some energy out in the bounce house, or even explore the Williston Fire Department’s pink cancer awareness fire truck. The silent auction has a variety of great items to bid on, including several gift baskets from area businesses, as well as a drawing for a $500 TNT Fireworks gift certificate.
For more information or to donate to the organization, visit www.bravetheshave.net, or email info@bravetheshave.net for more information.