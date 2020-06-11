Leo joins NDSU extension in Williams County

Kelly Leo has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the agriculture and natural resources agent in Williams County.
She started June 1 and works out of the Extension office in Williston.
Leo will provide agriculture education and outreach to the agricultural and greater community of Williams County. She will provide avenues to address the questions and problems in local agriculture. One of her first priorities will be noxious weed management.
“Agriculture has been a lifelong passion for my family and me, as it the lifeblood of every community,” Leo says. “Growing up on a diversified farm and ranch and being involved in the agriculture industry throughout my life has pushed me to become involved in the education and outreach side of this vital industry.”
Leo comes to NDSU Extension with 28 years of experience in weed management and natural resources consulting through the business she and her husband own and operate. Additionally, she has been a high school science teacher for the past eight years. Before that, she worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, county weed management in several Montana counties and a veterinary clinic, among other jobs.
In addition to her background in agriculture, Leo has been involved with 4-H for more than 20 years, having served as a club leader, co-leader, volunteer and council member.
She has a bachelor’s degree in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry, from Montana State University – Billings and a science teaching certification and master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Montana State University – Bozeman.
Leo’s husband, Tom, is the new weed coordinator for the Williams County Weed Department. Her daughter, Devan Leo, also works for NDSU Extension as the agriculture and natural resources agent in McKenzie County and her son is a mechanical engineer.
In her spare time, Leo enjoys fishing, hunting, gardening, raising and showing livestock, and a variety of sports. She has coached multiple high school sports and officiated at basketball games.
“Kelly’s experience with local agricultural practices, knowledge of weed management principles and practices, excellent communication skills, teaching experience and passion for working with agriculture producers make her an excellent fit for the Extension agent position in Williams County,” says Jim Gray, NDSU Extension’s west district director.