The second legislative forum was held Saturday to update Williams County residents about the current state legislative session.
State legislators from Districts 1, 2 and 23 attended the event, which was hosted by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Western Region Economic Development and Williams County.
North Dakota legislators meet in session every two years for a period of 80 days, and are currently discussing, reviewing and voting on bills that were introduced at the beginning of the session. Many of the top bills currently up for consideration cover subject matter such as books in public and school libraries, stimulating the economy, behavioral health, childcare, funding for schools and taxes.
"Tax, interesting committee. A lot of things come through there. Hopefully we have a positive impact on the citizens of North Dakota. Whether it is through income tax, property tax, or business stimulation," Rep. Patrick Hatlestad said.
Sen. Brad Bekkedahl discussed more what the senate was seeing in their committees and introduced bills.
A petrol chemical facility is being considered for the Trenton area. This facility would take liquid natural gas and turn the gas into a high-grade diesel product that is biodegradable.
There is also a resolution to try and have the National Park Service reconsider the removal of horses and longhorn cattle from Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The horses and longhorns presence has been recorded in the area long before there was a national park. This issue saw over 400 testimonies submitted to the senate committee. The testimonies came from both local and international sources.
The question-and answer-portion of the forum involved having previously submitted questions presented to the legislative panel by the moderator.
The representatives and senators talked about bills that dealt with mental health issues, homeschooling, school districts needs, oil & gas, farm bill, childcare, child and parental rights, taxes and the Legacy Fund.
"In the House we have a list of everything that has to deal with daycare. The objective is to look at all those different bills and some of them, are not solutions, they're just funds," Rep. David Richter said. "There's policy bills that come through with money attached to them but no real explanations."
The final submitted question regarded the availability of sexual subject matter in public and school libraries.
Rep. Nico Rios spoke first and talked about House Bill 1205 that regarded the graphic sexual material that is labeled as education in schools. The concern is not about whether the book does exist but whether certain books should be in reach of kids at schools.
"One major concern, is that HB 1205 is going to get rid of sex education books, encyclopedias, legit health books talking about reproductive systems," Rios said.
He clarified that works of art or material used in science courses wouldn't be included.
"It's not going after encyclopedias, George Orwells 1984," he said.
Sen. Todd Beard spoke about the Senate Bill 2360, which passed the senate. The bill defined the accessibility of inappropriate material to children in public libraries settings.
"If you are going to make this material available you need to ensure that it's not made available to kids. And, there is some pretty graphic stuff out there," Beard said. "This bill does not ban any books."
He said it is aimed at photograph books, paperback books, pamphlets or magazines with exposed covers or "available content" with sexually explicit content that are displayed in public. That would include newsstands or places "frequented by minors or where minors may be invited as part of the general public," he said.
The next forum is scheduled for April 1.