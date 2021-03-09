The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for January have been released, showing a slower start to the year than in 2020.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
9.5 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of December 2020, compared to 1.9 percent in 2019. The state’s unemployment is 4.1 percent, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$1,018,576: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $808,940 lower than this time in 2019.
$1,028,151: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $1,180,447 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-50.22 percent: The percentage change from 2020 third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $208,821,500 in 2020, down from $419,452,002 from the third quarter of 2019.
-49.66 percent: The percentage change from third quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $224,814,946 in 2020, a decrease from $446,582,876 in the third quarter of 2019.
Real Estate
17: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is down from 24 in 2019.
$261,235: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $38,240 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $299,475.
Transportation
2,008: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is a decrease of 4,706 from 2019. There were 6,714 enplanements in January 2020.
Building Permits
18: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from up from 16 in 2020. This includes permits for 1 new residential home.
$1,073,070: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $1,927,894 in 2020.
School Enrollment
4,133: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1.
650: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8.
Births
59: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in Jan 2021, down from 66 in 2020.