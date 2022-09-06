Prout

Prout addresses the Board after a 3-2 vote strikes down the Act.

 By Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald.

Three strikes and the Second Amendment Preservation Act presented by the Sons of Liberty of North Dakota to the Williams County Board of Commissioners was voted down after its third presentation on Tuesday morning.

“It’s coming back. I’m bringing the Second Amendment Preservation Act back,” Sons of Liberty of North Dakota President Jerol Gohrick said.



