Three strikes and the Second Amendment Preservation Act presented by the Sons of Liberty of North Dakota to the Williams County Board of Commissioners was voted down after its third presentation on Tuesday morning.
“It’s coming back. I’m bringing the Second Amendment Preservation Act back,” Sons of Liberty of North Dakota President Jerol Gohrick said.
The motion failed to pass by a vote of 3-2, which brought out backlash against Assistant State's Attorney Karen Prout, specifically her participation in the special committee meeting held August 10 and her recommendation to not pass the Act at the August 16 Commission meeting. At the August 16 meeting, the Act was tabled due to a tied 2-2 vote.
Commissioner Barry Ramberg, who is also a Sons of Liberty member and Gohrick said that they felt misled by Prout at the special meeting, saying Prout discussed and helped edit the Act to be presented to the Commissioners, leading Ramberg and Gohrick to believe that she was on board with passing the Act with its new language.
“Karen flat out lied to everyone,” Gohrick said to the Board of Commissioners.
“At that meeting I asked you what gave you the most heartburn about it [the document],” Ramberg said to Prout, “and you said it was that first paragraph. So we spent some time and reworded it. You stated that you were okay with it at that meeting, so I am curious as to why not be okay with it now?”
“I never said that,” Prout said about the accusations of her being in favor of the Act passing. “I just said that I was okay with the language if the board was going to adopt it.”
“That’s not my position to do. My position is to give legal advice to this board and to county staff. My idea in putting language in there to change it is that if the board was going to adopt this resolution, then there was going to be language in there to give some sort of wiggle room or some discretion to the board about whether or not to take action in it,” Prout said.
Prout added that she never intended to represent that she was in favor of the Act being passed and said that if anybody took it that way she was sorry.
At the initial meeting on August 2 when the Act was presented for the first time, Prout said that she would have no problem upholding the Second Amendment and the very right to bear arms under the State Constitution, “but some of the things in the proclamation that they’re [Sons of Liberty of North Dakota] submitting... probably would not fly.”
Commissioner Chairman Cory Hanson initially had concerns signing the document without it first being reviewed by Prout. Prout has had ongoing concerns since the original presentation regarding the language in the document that took away the federal court’s ability to determine what is constitutional or unconstitutional.
The special meeting that was held on August 10 was at the recommendation of Councilman David Montgomery, and Prout assisted to edit the language of the Act document. Prout, Ramberg, Gohrick, and Sheriff Verlan Kvande were assigned to this special meeting and presented the revised document to the Board on August 16 where it was tabled after a tied 2-2- vote.