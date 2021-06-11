A storm emergency workers described as “intense” left motorists stranded in flash flooding incidents across the county, including on Highway 2. Meanwhile, lightning was blamed for at least one house fire, and city workers have been hard at work cleaning up debris and helping residents as they recover from the heavy wind and rain overnight Thursday, June 10.
Williams County Emergency management director Mike Smith told the Williston Herald that the homeowners at one of two house fires overnight said a lightning strike had caused their fire. One of the fires was at County Road 9 at Blackwood Estates, while the other was near the bypass on 16th Avenue West.
“We had a building, the truck wash by Love’s was damaged, and I see a lot of trees down in town,” Smith added. “There was lots of street flooding, several stranded cars, and several flooded basements.”
A trailer also tipped over at Blacktail dam, as did some grain silos in the Grenora area, and the National Weather Service reported a confirmed, albeit weak, tornado 4 miles east of Williston. Wind was recorded at 93 mph at the Williston Basin International Airport.
“We need to give a big shout-out to all of the emergency responders who worked through the night and responded to, you know house fires and stranded motorists out during the intense hail storm and winds and rain,” Smith said.
City working to clean up storm's trail
City workers and first responders have been out in full force since the storm hit, keeping residents safe by blocking off flooded roadways and removing trees that fell into streets around town.
City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald that despite the severity of the storm, city utilities remained operational.
"City infrastructure fared well last night and we are nearly fully operational this morning," Tuan told the Williston Herald. "Crews have been working since late last night doing storm drain cleaning and unplugging, tree removal and cleanup and responding to various locations."
Tuan added that Public Works, Williston Fire and Police Departments are fully staffed and have been extremely busy on Friday responding to a multitude of issues related to the storm. Public Works trucks could be spotted roving through various neighborhoods throughout Williston, picking up branches, and cutting fallen trees into smaller portions for removal and transport.
The storm made for an especially busy night for the the Williston Police Department, who observed power outages that caused an increase in alarm malfunctions, overland flooding causing traffic hazards, and an increase in abandoned vehicles. As the weather subsided, the Williston Police Department dispatched additional officers to perform security checks on local businesses and property for damages and theft deterrence.
“We want to thank all of our community members who sheltered in place,” Chief David Peterson said. “The reduction in traffic helped our officers and assisting agencies to remove vehicles and clear flooded intersections.”
As the cleanup continues, Tuan noted that residents can bundle tree branches no longer than 4 feet with string or rope and place them on their curb for collection until the morning of Tuesday, June 15. Public Works will be collecting the branches as they're able on June 14 and 15. The City asks that branches not be placed in grass compost containers, adding that if residents wish to haul their own branches to the landfill, the City will be accepting them free of charge until Saturday, June 19.
The Williston Police Department would like to thank the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Public Works, Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, Williston Fire Department, Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, Montana Dakota
Utilities, and local tow companies for their assistance during the adverse weather.
Rain caused flash-flooding, but not necessarily drought ending
Large amounts of rain fell at some locations in Williston, according to the National Weather Service. One volunteer in Williston reported 4.5 inches of rain. At the airport, a more moderate 1 to 2 inches was recorded.
Hen-egg or lime-sized hail was also reported, which is hail about 2 inches in diameter.
“We’re still collecting reports today,” meteorologist Megan Jones told the Williston Herald. “We do suspect there was larger hail than that.”
Jones said the speed with which the rain fell means that a lot of it will be run-off, which is not as helpful to mitigating drought as multiple rain events of an inch or two at a time.
It won’t take long for everything to dry out again, Jones added.
“It was timely rain for some, but if we return to being warm and dry, the benefits of that rain are going to be pretty short-lived,” she said.
The forecast for the next 10 days is dry with above average temperatures for Williston.
“This is not the typical weather that we see in the beginning and middle of June,” Jones added.