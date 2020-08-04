Williams County installed a new park and playground in the Rio Vista Heights community.
Now the park needs a name, and that's where you come in. The county wants suggestions for the new park's name.
To suggest one, visit https://bit.ly/2EIpEHw by Aug. 13 and fill out the entry form.
To qualify, all names must be submitted via the online form. Names may be submitted on the form anonymously, but only one name per form is allowed.
The top three names from online entries will be referred to the Park Board, which will make the final decision on what to call the park. The winning entry will then be recognized on the Williams County Facebook page.