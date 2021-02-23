The public will have one virtual and two in-person chances to give feedback on the Environmental Assessment of the proposed Northeast Truck Reliever Route.
The project would connect North Dakota Highway 1804 east of Williston to the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. 85 north of the city.
The first opportunity, a virtual one, will be March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. on www.dot.nd.gov. Click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. If joining by phone, dial 1-888-424-8151, pass code 8515820. No pre-registration is required but you will be required to enter your name prior to being admitted into the virtual meeting room.
The two in-person opportunities will be March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites. To register, please go to www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. Registration is required to ensure capacity restrictions at the meeting site are not exceeded.
In all three cases, there will be a prerecorded presentation — shown previously at the Aug. 31 public hearing — followed by the chance to ask questions or make comments.
People who aren’t able to attend one of the hearings can send written statements or comments by mail or leave a verbal comment over voicemail.
Comments must be mailed by March 19, and should be sent to Jennifer Hanley, PE, Ulteig Engineers, 3350 38th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com with “Public Hearing” in the subject heading.
To leave a voicemail about the project, call 701-355-2320. Please include the name of the project (Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route), your name and address in your message, and limit your message to no more than five minutes.
Currently, trucks can use County Road 9 to connect between 1804 and US-2, but the proposed truck reliever route would allow for higher speeds and more traffic.
The environmental assessment is available online at https://www.dot.nd.gov/projects/williston/ or by appointment for public inspection at the NDDOT Williston District Office, 205 West Dakota Parkway, Williston, the Williston Community Library, 1302 Davidson Drive, Williston, City of Williston City Hall, 22 East Broadway, Williston, Williams County, 206 East Broadway, Williston, FHWA, 4503 Coleman Street #205, and at the information desk of the NDDOT Central Office, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck.