Wages are not keeping pace with health insurance costs in North Daktoa, according to a study out from The Commonwealth Fund, which took a state by state look at the continued rise in health insurance costs and how that’s affecting middle class families.
The study collected data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey’s Insurance Component for 2010, 2015 and 2020, and found that in a growing number of states, including North Dakota, worker’s health insurance premium contributions and deductibles now total 10 percent or more of median income.
North Dakota had appeared to be insulated from this in 2010 and 2015, but in 2020 it joined the growing number of states where this is true. In 2020, the combined cost of employee premium contributions and deductibles totaled $7,775, which is 10.4 percent of the state’s median $74,5328 income.
Only in 13 states is that total less than 10 percent of median incomes.
Health insurance premiums and deductibles have been outpacing a growing number of middle class worker incomes during the past decade. Given that and the rise in high deductible plans, it is becoming more difficult for many middle-income households to get health care when they need it.
Research has shown deductibles higher than 5 percent or more of a household’s income poses a financial barrier to needed health care, discouraging thouse with modest incomes from getting services. The average employee deductible cost is $3,063 for both family and single coverage in North Dakota, which is 4.1 percent of the state’s median income.
North Dakota’s deductible for single coverage meanwhile averages averages $1,840, which is 5.6 percent of median household income.
For comparison, Montana had the highest single person deductible at $2,517. Hawaii’s was lowest at $1,346.
Between 2009 ad 2020, Medical debt in American has overtaken that of non-medical debt. A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association foudn that 17.8 percent of people in the U.S. have had medical debt that was turned over to a collection agency.
Among those paying off medical debts, 40 percent said they had received a lower credit score because of their medical bills. Forty percent had also taken on credit card debt to pay such bills, and 35 percent had used up most or all of their savings.