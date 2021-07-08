A local Scout is doing his part to help conserve one of North Dakota's most beautiful species.
David Luthy, a Scout with BSA Troop 316, is working towards earning his Eagle Scout badge. Part of that process includes a service project, where the Scout has a chance to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.
During a walk with his mother, Luthy began chatting with a gentleman who spoke about how Monarch butterflies used to inhabit the region, due to the abundance of milkweed in the area, the butterflies' main food source. With the milkweed mostly gone, so too were the butterflies.
A few weeks later, when considering his project, Luthy remembered the story of the Monarchs and decided to see what he could do to help bring back the butterflies numbers with his Monarch Butterfly Habitat Restoration.
"The Monarch butterfly travels all the way from Mexico, up north to North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota all the northern states," Luthy explained. "It takes them two life cycles to get up here, and they need that food to create more butterflies."
Luthy said the state's Monarch population has declined over the years, with one factor being the disappearance of the area's milkweed. Many people remove the plant from their yards, not realizing its importance to the butterfly population.
"It has the word 'weed' in it, and it spreads pretty quickly, so people like to root it up and just get rid of it." Luthy said.
Luthy submitted an application to The Monarch Watch organization, a University of Nebraska nonprofit that focuses on Monarch conservation. The organization donated 192 region-specific milkweed plugs, with the requirement that the plugs be planted on two acres.
Luthy secured one acre at Lewis & Clark State Park, and another at Missouri Ridge School in Williston. 100 of the plugs were planted at Lewis & Clark, with the other 92 planted at Missouri Ridge.
Luthy said it will take about 3 seasons for the milkweed plants to grow to full size and begin to bloom, but that in the meantime Monarch caterpillars have already been spotted feasting on the plants. That, he said, is a very good sign.
As he continues to work towards his Eagle Scout rank, Luthy is entering his high school senior year, while pursuing his love as a competitive swimmer. He said he plans to continue focusing on ways to help with conservation and ecosystems restoration projects, and is interested in Marine BioAcoustics.
Continuing his conservation efforts, Luthy said he has his sights on being involved as a Coral Restoration and Conservation Intern to help monitor the health of coral and marine life on the reef.