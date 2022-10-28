On the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot, voters will be given the choice of whether or not to renew the Williams County 1% Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) for an additional 10-year period. The sales tax was originally voted in by the public in November 2014 for a period of 10 years: April 1, 2015 through March 31, 2025.
What is the Williams County 1% PSST?
The Williams County 1% PSST provides a supplemental revenue source for the 18 public safety agencies that serve more than 40,000 people living and working in about 2,100 square miles of Williams County. Funds are used for operational and capital costs and have also been used to expand local behavioral health services. Revenue from the tax is split 50/50 between Williams County and the City of Williston.
The PSST has enabled local public safety agencies to better serve their communities through the construction of new and upgraded facilities, the purchase and modernization of equipment, and the opportunity to provide life-saving training to their teams. The PSST has helped create multi-agency collaborations throughout the county, allowing agencies to combine resources to better assist in emergencies.
Revenue from the PSST has assisted ambulance services in Williston, Ray, Tioga and Grenora; fire departments in Williston, Ray, Tioga, Alamo, Epping, Trenton and Wildrose; the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center; Williams County/Williston Emergency Management; and law enforcement including police departments in Williston, Ray, Tioga and the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
As calls for service increase in Williston and throughout the region, so does the demand for personnel, equipment, and infrastructure to handle those rising needs.
By the Numbers
$500,000 - $1,000,000 – Cost of a new pumper fire truck. For perspective, the average rural fire district levies $207,000 annually in property tax.
$80,000,000 – Gap in projected revenue from the current 1% PSST. By March 2025 when the initial sales tax sunsets, the projected revenue will be approximately $80 million less than originally anticipated for 2015 - 2025.
44,618 – Law enforcement calls for service from January through September 2022. These calls involved the Williston Police Department (PD), Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Tioga PD, Ray PD, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
4,498 – EMS, Fire and Emergency Management calls for service from January through September 2022. These calls were responded to by departments in Williston, Alamo, Epping, Grenora, Ray, Tioga, Trenton and Wildrose, as well as Williams County/Williston Emergency Management. More than 80 percent of those calls were serviced by Williston FD/EMS and Williston Rural FD.
1,260 – the number of officer hours expended by the Williston Police Department over the past 12 months for mental health-related calls for service. The WPD responds to one mental health related call every 26 hours.
293 – In 2021, the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center answered calls for service categorized as Mental or Behavioral Health
76 - Transfers of individuals to a psychiatric facility by a law enforcement agency. These calls can include transports to facilities in Minot, Fargo and even Billings, resulting in the potential for 12-hour transport times for law enforcement, taking equipment and personnel out of the community for responding to emergencies at home.
How has the 1% PSST been utilized?
Williams County
• Major building projects including the expansion of the Williams County Law Enforcement Center and Williams County Correctional Center, construction of a new building to house both the Emergency Operations Center and Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center (UMRRDC) and new police department buildings for the City of Ray and the City of Tioga
• New fire and/or ambulance halls for Epping Rural Fire, Grenora Rural Fire, Williston Rural Fire, and Tioga Fire & Ambulance and significant improvements to the fire halls for Grenora Rural Ambulance, Trenton Rural Fire, Wildrose Rural Fire, and Ray Rural Fire
• New and replacement ambulances, fire trucks/engines, and specialty equipment for responding to crisis and emergency situations
• Purchase and operation of a regional doppler weather radar to provide gap coverage in western North Dakota
• Installation of a countywide outdoor warning system with more than 40 sirens
• Behavioral health grants to assist with increasing the number of available providers and services in the County
City of Williston
• Payment on bond debt incurred prior to the tax implementation to cover capital and operational costs for the Williston Fire Department & EMS, the Williston Police Department, and for dispatch services through the UMRRDC
• Major building projects including the remodel of Fire Station 1, construction of Fire Stations 2 & 3, and construction of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Station at the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA), The construction of a first responder training facility, and construction of a new Animal Control facility
• Improvements to the Williston Police Department Impound Lot and Police Department Shooting Range
• New/replacement ambulances, fire trucks/engines, and specialty equipment for responding to crisis and emergency situations
• Formation of the Williston Police Department K9 Unit, which has been essential for multiple agencies efforts in finding missing persons and detecting narcotics
Future of the 1% PSST
Address increased costs: As Williams County’s population continues to increase alongside industrial activity, so will the costs associated with efficiently operating and equipping public safety agencies.
Invest in Behavioral Health: Recognizing the continued impact of behavioral health on first responders and community members, Williams County will use a portion of their future share for investing in behavioral health needs
Supplement limits to property tax: As a sales tax, revenue is generated across all visitors, temporary workers, and industry, as opposed to just property owners. Without the 1% PSST, the funding of operational and capital needs will have to more heavily rely on other tax revenue like property tax or unguaranteed revenue like grants. Most rural agencies are levying the maximum amount of property tax possible and would have to go to a separate public vote for any additional increase. Cities that fund agencies out of their general fund prefer to keep their property taxes at a reasonable rate but are also limited in the amount of tax revenue they can increase.
Assist with future planning: Renewing prior to the sunset will enable agencies to better plan over the next 10 to 15 years for how to meet the needs of the public and their own response operations.