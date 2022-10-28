PSST

On the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot, voters will be given the choice of whether or not to renew the Williams County 1% Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) for an additional 10-year period. The sales tax was originally voted in by the public in November 2014 for a period of 10 years: April 1, 2015 through March 31, 2025.

What is the Williams County 1% PSST?



