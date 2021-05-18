Williams County will look at creating a process for Township requests that come in after receiving a request from Williston Township Supervisor Chairman Dan Kalil to help with a $240,000 paving project for a nine-lot subdivision.
Kalil told Commissioners the project is too small to bond.
“While they want to do it and improve the situation, we can’t cash flow to the Township,” Kalil said. “We’re still recovering from the 52nd Street and the Alpha Street project. And so we’re looking for some help or some ideas of what we can do on this paving district.”
Now is an ideal time to do it, Kalil added, while prices are low and the neighborhood has a majority of homeowners in favor of doing the project.
“We don’t want to go through all the rest of the hearings, the process, if we don’t have the money to do the project,” Kalil said. “It would be kind of foolish, or if we have to put it on the shelf for a year, and then go out and look at higher prices, or you know, take a chance on next year.
Williams County Commission Chairman Steve Kemp said he thought the county could have an answer on what the county can do to help, as well as a system, set up within two weeks.
Other actions taken by commissioners Tuesday include:
• Approved an application for abatement of 2020 taxes for Haakon Jorgenson.
• Approved calendar dates for the budget process. Budget review dates are July 19, 20 and 26. The Williams County budget hearing is Sept. 21.
• Approved an update to the Community Development Needs Assessment.
• Approved an agreement that outlines the schedule for disbursement of funds for the county’s behavioral health grant awards, and sets a timeline for the grant recipients to provide impact statements. Commissioners also authorized the transfer of $1.118 from the general fund to the Behavioral Health Grant Fund.
• Heard updates on road work. A 5-mile paving project on County Road 10 from Tioga over to County Road 19 will start the second week in June. County Road 7, meanwhile, was to start Tuesday morning. Bridge modeling will start mid-June. Work on 52nd Street is nearing 90 percent completion.
• Approved filling two positions at the Sheriff’s Department, one of them due to deployment with the National Guard in August. The other is a resignation.
• Appointed Derek Walker to the Coordinated Regional Interoperability Board and Sheriff Verlan Kvande as alternate.