Williams County is setting up a $1 million revolving loan fund that will be available to townships seeking funds for small projects up to $250,000. The idea came about after Williston Township requested $250,000 for a subdivision project that is too small to be bonded.
The revolving loan fund would be capped at $1 million annually. Oil money from the gross production tax would be used to fill the fund each year as needed, once county needs have been met.
If not all the money in the fund is used, the county would only transfer in what’s needed to get to the $1 million cap for each year. Townships could not use two loans for the same project from the fund, but might have more than one loan for different projects, depending one demand.
While the revolving loan program itself is not yet final, Special Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout is already drawing up a Joint Powers Agreement with Williston Township as the kickoff project for the program. That enables them to move forward with their project this construction season, while they have landowner agreements in place.
Prout said the broad outlines of the agreement will be similar to what commissioners have seen in the past for these types of things. A special assessment district would be set up to collect costs of the project from the involved landowners, to repay the loan over a 15-year period. Townships could pay off their loans early if they wish, and then they would start getting the distribution of the special assessments instead of the county. The money would then be available to Townships for projects.
Townships can use the county’s special assessment commission if they wish, or set up their own if they prefer. Regardless, they will be charged $1,000 plus 3 percent of the engineer’s estimated cost of the project for an administration fee to cover the costs of the arrangement.
Dan Kalil, representing the Williston Township, said Williston Township would want to pay the administrative fee, rather than having it become part of the special assessment district, to lighten the burden on homeowners for the project.
County Commissioners unanimously approved a $250,000 loan to Williston Township for its subdivision project, contingent on working out a joint powers agreement based on the terms Prout discussed with the Commission.
On other matters Commissioners:
• Approved seeking funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that have been allocated to county governments to deal with COVID-19. The funds will be kept in a restricted fund to ensure they are spent only on what is allowed.
• Approved a conditional use permit for an additional single-family dwelling on a 160-acre parcel zoned agricultural in the Ellisville Township.
• Tabled a requested zone change to rural residential for four proposed lots on property currently zoned agricultural inn the Equality Township to answer questions related to the number of existing approaches to the property.
• Tabled a conditional use permit for an existing gravel pit on a 160-acre parcel zoned agricultural inn the Tyrone Township to consider further an unrecorded natural gas line that goes through the northern part of the pit.
• Approved a conditional use permit for a plant that will produce renewable diesel and aviation fuel on an 87-acre lot zoned industrial in Buford Township. Among conditions, the company will have to obtain a traffic engineering analysis from North Dakota Department of Transportation. A staff request to change the zoning of the lot to heavy industrial was also approved.
• Appointed Shane Cymbaluk to the Planning and Zoning Commission District 3 and Leah Hiney and Leo Windagle to the Joint Library Board of Trustees.
• Approved filling a position at the Youth Assessment Center. There has also been a resignation at DMV, but that position will not be filled, for the time being, to see if it is truly needed.