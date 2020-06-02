Demolition and site work for Williams County's emergency services project will be getting under way soon, after Williams County Commissioners approved a maximum of $3.58 million toward the initial phases of construction for a joint Emergency Operations Center.
The amount was among cost estimates presented to Williams County Commissioners for the project, which Director of Communications and GIS Helen Askim said are maximum cost estimates and are expected to come in lower than listed.
The estimates for the project, which includes Pubilc Safety Answering Point upgrades at the Law Enforcement Center, upgrades to the Sheriff’s Office storage facility, and construction of the PSAP/EOC facility were listed as follows:
EOC/PSAP — $11,631,209
PSAP-LEC — $1,497,200
EM Storage — $37,592.50
SO Storage — $1,278,345
Facilities Equipment Garage — $112,873
General Project Costs — $133,227
“Our hope would be (that these) come in lower,” Askim said. “but we need to have a budget so the design team can make final decisions within the parameters of what the group is going to fund.”
The Emergency Operations Center is being run with the construction manager at risk format, Askim said, which means the contractor is on the hook for any costs that are over budget.
Williams County has hired Jim Steinmann to manage the project. He also managed the expansion of the county’s administration building and remodeling of its judicial facility, all of which were completed well within proposed budget parameters, and well below estimates from other companies for similar work.
“Every project that Jim has done has come in under budget,” Askim told commissioners.
Under the proposed budget, Williams County will commit up to $10.69 million for the project, while the city of Williston has agreed to add at least $4 million to purchase the technology and furnishings. That brings the total project cost to $14.69 million.
Williston could decide to spend more money on these items if it chooses, Askim said. It’s cost-share will be an annual reimbursement over a number of years.
The county’s portion of the facility, meanwhile, will largely be funded by the 1 percent Public Safety Sales tax, which is providing $9.3 million of the funds.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery proposed an amendment to a motion approving the proposed budget clarifying that any money left over from the county’s $10.7 million portion are designated to return to the county.
“We need clarity that any leftover money from the building is not going to go into equipment,” Montgomery said. “If there’s half a million left over, it needs to come back to Williams County. And if it’s needed for something, we can have that discussion then.”
Commissioners also approved, in an unrelated matter, up to $240,000 in emergency funding to replace the Medicine Hill radio tower, which recently failed a state inspection.
The tower was built before 1978, Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith said, and is in serious disrepair.
“Now that we have had this very intense study of this structure, the engineer said there is a possibility it could fail catastrophically,” Smith said. “I mean, the tower could come down.”
The tower is a critical part of Williams County’s current radio system.
“It’s the tower that all the emergency paging goes through,” Smith said.
The state radio channel is also on the tower, and there's an antenna for the county’s outdoor warning siren.
Smith said the state is willing to lease the tower for $1,100, and will supply a brand new shelter and backup generator, as well as bring in fiber optic cable. Those items are about $180,000.
A separate, $17,822, will come out of the Emergency Management budget for LED lighting to replace an aging incandescent system.
Smith said that All State Tower, which handled the new weather radar system at the airport, can deliver the new tower for Medicine Hills within seven to eight weeks.
The county’s new weather radar is now operational, Smith added, and is broadcasting to the state’s Water Commission Resource Board, just as the radars in Bowman and Stanley do.
The data from Williams County's new weather radar system is also available to the National Weather Service. While it won’t immediately be part of televised weather reports, Smith said eventually the data would likely be incorporated.
Meteorologists will want to evaluate the data that is coming in, to see how best to integrate it with other data the agency collects.
Commissioners also:
• Approved up to $4,000 for an incentives program that will encourage people to fill out their 2020 Census.
• Approved staff-initiated requests to rezone the Bluffs Subdivision in Judson Township and a single property in the Rio Vista Heights subdivision in Williston Township from residential to urban residential. They also approved a request from Marty Oyloe to change the zoning for 2.2 acres of a 160-acre parcel in Judson township from agricultural to urban residential.
• Approved protocols for Land Solutions to update the county’s zoning map. The measure should reduce the number of staff-initiated zoning changes.
• Heard reports from Williams County Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson on current construction projects. County Road 10 now has its nationwide permit and is moving forward. County Road 9 is still awaiting its permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Nelson said he expects to receive the permit within a week to 10 days.
• Approved volume licensing agreements with Microsoft of $203,273 for the year, which was about $44,000 less than last year, according to Ryan Stepan. The amount covers the costs for county, city and UMDHU.