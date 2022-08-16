For the second time, Williams County Commissioners have tabled the decision to become a Second Amendment Advocate after a 2-2 tied vote. The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota first presented the Second Amendment Preservation Act document to the Commission Board on August 2, and returned to the August 16 meeting with a revised version.
The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota’s mission is to uphold the right to bear arms and to preserve their rights as citizens of the United States according to the Second Amendment.
Assistant State’s Attorney Karen Prout stated she would have no problem upholding the Second Amendment and the very right to bear arms under the State Constitution, “but some of the things in the proclamation that they’re [Sons of Liberty of North Dakota] submitting... probably would not fly.”
Prout raised concerns in the original August 2 meeting about language in the document that took away the federal court’s ability to determine what was constitutional or unconstitutional.
After seeing the revised document, Prout recommended that the Commissioners not vote yes to the proclamation.
“It is obviously anti federal regulation. Their intent under this proclamation says that any future federal law that is enacted, would be automatically considered an infringement of constitutional rights under this act.”
Prout reminded the board that they represent all of the citizens of Williams County when it comes to any action they take regarding the proclamation.
Commissioner Chair Cory Hanson and Commissioner David Montgomery voted no on the revised version of the proclamation and Commissioner Beau Anderson and Commissioner Barry Ramberg voted yes.
Before the meeting began, Prout approached the podium stating she had learned of information since the special committee meeting that should be made transparent to all in attendance by Commissioner Ramberg. Commission Ramberg then disclosed to all in attendance his active membership with the Sons of Liberty.
Prout explained that she did not see this as a conflict of interest because Ramberg would not gain any substantial personal or monetary gain from a “yes” or “no” decision. The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota does require a membership, but Prout stated that really isn’t enough of a direct or substantial interest.
Sheriff Kvande who sat on the special committee in charge of revising the original document noted that some of the language within the document had been changed after much discussion on August 10. He said that he could get behind the sentiment of the proclamation.
“I am very much pro-Second Amendment myself, in the office of Sheriff. I support the idea of protecting our Second Amendment rights and I certainly will do that myself within this office as best I can under the rule of law,” he said.
The revision to the proclamation gives discretion to the Board of Commissioners and to the sheriff’s office to act in accordance with what they think is appropriate and correct as it relates to the Second Amendment.
Prout still has concerns regarding the language of the proclamation in regards to constitutional rights.
“As I said at the last board meeting, the Constitution does contain a supremacy clause that basically says that federal law trumps any sort of conflict, contradictory to state law,” Prout said. “We also do not have jurisdiction to control federal officers, departments or agencies.”
At the special committee meeting on August 10, the Sons of Liberty made a statement that the sheriff and the county had a legal right to remove federal agents if they come into Williams County. Neither Prout or Sheriff Kvande had knowledge of this law but stated if the Sons of Liberty had valid legal black and white documentation affirming this, they would review it.
Howard Klug, speaking as a citizen of Williams County, attended the August 16 Commission meeting and said he supports cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, noting Williams County’s past associations with the FBI.
“I sure hope that their presence here made a difference in Williams County. I would hope that the sheriff of Williams County realizes what the FBI’s presence here meant to the Williston Police Department and sheriff’s department. I hope that in the future our sheriff would be in cooperation with federal agents,” Klug said.
Prout noted that the proclamation as it stands right now is technically legal, but a federal law can challenge the legality of the proclamation.
Commissioner Anderson asked who would be responsible for paying for legal fees if this proclamation was challenged in federal court. Prout explained that it would end up costing taxpayers either through insurance premiums or out of pocket from the county.
“I’m not against the resolution,” Anderson said. “What I am against is if someday- 2, 5, or 10 years from now- it comes down to a lawsuit. The taxpayers in this room and in Williams County in the State of North Dakota will be paying for both sides of the argument. This happens everyday in this country where the US government gets sued, and/or the local government gets sued by another government and guess who pays for everything…we all do.”
The Williston Herald will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available. We are currently seeking clarification on when the Williams County Board of Commissioners will revisit the document.