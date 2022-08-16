Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

For the second time, Williams County Commissioners have tabled the decision to become a Second Amendment Advocate after a 2-2 tied vote. The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota first presented the Second Amendment Preservation Act document to the Commission Board on August 2, and returned to the August 16 meeting with a revised version.

The Sons of Liberty of North Dakota’s mission is to uphold the right to bear arms and to preserve their rights as citizens of the United States according to the Second Amendment.



Tags

Load comments