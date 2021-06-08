A new parenting class is being offered soon. Here's what you need to know.
1. Williams County Extension’s newest parenting class is a four-week interactive program from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights starting July 7 through July 28 online via Zoom.
2. You’ll learn to recognize your anger signals as well as calming and de-stressing methods, active listening and communications skills, and problem solving approaches that work.
3. The cost of the class is $40 and enrollment is easy. Call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 by July 1. Payment is due at NDSU Extension office, 302 E. Broadway at least one week prior to the class. Individuals with disabilities may also request reasonable accommodations at least two weeks in advance of the program.