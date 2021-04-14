The City of Williston announced its Spring Clean Williston event, as well as the Williston Police Department's spring impound auction
Clean Williston is planned for Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon, with May 1 to be used in the event of inclement weather. The City of Williston will announce via social media and www.cityofwilliston.com if Clean Williston will be rescheduled.
Individuals and groups interested in participating in this year’s Clean Williston event can register online for one of 34 zones at http://bit.ly/CleanWilliston.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. in Davidson Park located at 11th Street West and 9th Avenue West the day of the event. Individuals who do not register for a zone in advance are welcome and will be assigned to a zone. Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt and a light, prepackaged snack. Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.
Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone for pick up or individuals can bring their bags to Davidson Park for disposal. Participants are also asked to return their safety vests, gloves, and any unused garbage bags.
In addition to collected trash, the following will also be accepted at Davidson Park:
• Wood – Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. This service is free.
• Metal – One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. This service is free. Items that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to either recycling facility.
• Cardboard – Please breakdown boxes. This service is free.
• Tires – Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.
• White paper – The North Dakota Recycling Secure Shred truck will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for public shred. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.
Individuals are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing where applicable. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, a community BBQ will not be held in conjunction with this Clean Williston event.
In addition, on Monday April 26 the Williston Police Department will host its spring 2021 impound auction at the impound lot located on the corner of Sixth Street East and Eighth Avenue East.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10 a.m. This event is free. A total of 175 vehicles, including a few trailers and boats in addition to numerous bicycles, are available. Inventory includes former evidence vehicles, vehicles from accidents and hit and runs, and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles range in year from the 1970s through 2019.
View a full list of available vehicles on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WillistonNDPD.
Auction goers are asked to bring their ID to receive a bid number upon entry. Participants are also encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Individuals that purchase a vehicle will receive a receipt of purchase and must present this receipt to move any vehicle from the lot.
Any purchased vehicles must be out of the impound lot by Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. There will be a $5 daily fee to move any vehicles out of the lot following this date. All vehicles are sold as is. Individuals are responsible for driving or towing vehicles from the lot. Individuals will be notified if the vehicles have keys.
One week following the auction, bills of sale will be mailed out or can be picked up at the Williston Police Department located at 223 East Broadway, Suite 201.