Another brutal heat dome has set up shop over the MonDak, and this one plans to stay awhile. According to the National Weather Service the next seven days are likely to be 90 or above through the week.
Meanwhile, the thermometer climbed to 102 degrees on Sunday, a degree hotter than Bismarck, meteorologist technician Rick Krolack told the Williston Herald.
“We’ll have some periods of showers and thunderstorms that may move through,” Krolack said. “But, you know, for the next seven days, we’re still looking at pretty much the same thing. Mostly 90s.”
Even in the 14-day outlook, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting higher than normal temperatures.
“It looks like (heat) is going to hang around for a while,” Krolack said. “We don’t see any real reduction in the heat wave as of right now. It’s pretty much set in place.”
The best chances of rain for Williston are overnight Tuesday and Thursday into Friday, Krolack said. Other than that, the pattern looks very dry.
What’s causing the awful heat is an upper air pattern where there is low pressure off the west coast over the Hudson Bay area.
“We typically see the heat dome develop inn the summertime over the western United States,” meteorologist Todd Hamilton said. “It can move you know, translate over into the central United States and it usually does a couple of times during the summer period. But right now we’re in na situation where the upper level pattern isn’t changing.”
There could be some easing in the pattern over the weekend, Hamilton said, but after that, the heat is expected to pick back up again.”
The first heat wave hit the region a little earlier than usual, on the Fourth of July Weekend. The second heat wave is a little more in line with the usual timing of the summer heat dome.
The duration, however, is what is a bit unusual, Hamilton said.
Health Department experts were not able to say Monday whether there has been a spike in heat-related illnesses across the state, and CHI St. Alexius said it is not experiencing a spike in heat-related illnesses so far.
Still, caution is in order for those who must be out in the heat. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and keep the body’s cooling system working and take plenty of breaks, particularly if you are not acclimated to so much heat. Wear light-colored, light-weight clothing, and try to put more strenuous tasks early in the day or late at night if you can.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperature and decreased urine output.
Heat stroke, meanwhile, which is generally even more serious, occurs after the body is unable to control its temperature any more. Body temperature rises rapidly and the sweating mechanism fails.
Heat stroke can cause permanent disability and even death if emergency treatment is not given right away. Symptoms include confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, hot dry skin or profuse sweating, seizures, and very high body temperature.