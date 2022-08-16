Helen Askim has been named Williams County’s first County Administrator.
Askim’s role as the Director of HR, GIS, and Communications has evolved over the past decade, increasing in responsibility and scope, leading Williams County Commissioners to re-title her as County Administrator. Commissioners made their decision during the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The organizational structure of the County, with Department Heads reporting to Commissioners, will remain the same, but this new title will represent a center point of leadership for staff and the public.
“The change in title reflects the duties that she has been performing on behalf of Williams County for many years. She has proven to be a valued leader by solving problems, encouraging collaboration, and advocating for the efficient use of public funds” says Board Chairman, Cory Hanson.
Askim first joined Williams County in 1997 as the Red Cross Chapter Manager and Administrative Assistant for the Veterans Service Office. In 1999, she pivoted into the Director role for the newly-formed IT Department and served in that capacity until 2005. Askim was instrumental in the formation of the HR Department, of which she has served as the Director since 2005. In 2014, the Communications and GIS Departments were created and added to her role as HR Director.
Askim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Minnesota State University Moorhead and is a recent graduate of the National Association of Counties’ County Leadership Institute (CLI). She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), serves on the North Dakota Human Resources Collaborative Technical Assistance Team, and has been the Speech Coach for Leadership Williston since 2017.
“I appreciate the County Commission’s acknowledgement of my ongoing work and abilities; I’m excited to continue to use my skills and knowledge to help guide the implementation of the County’s mission and respond to the needs of our communities and citizens.”