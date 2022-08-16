Helen Askim
Helen Askim has been named Williams County’s first County Administrator.

Askim’s role as the Director of HR, GIS, and Communications has evolved over the past decade, increasing in responsibility and scope, leading Williams County Commissioners to re-title her as County Administrator. Commissioners made their decision during the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The organizational structure of the County, with Department Heads reporting to Commissioners, will remain the same, but this new title will represent a center point of leadership for staff and the public.



